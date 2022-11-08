Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Josephine H. O’Brien
Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls on Sept. 12, 1926, and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always a dedicated and hard-working woman who was proud of her 74 years of employment that began in Fulton at the American Woolen Mill and then to Sealright where she met her husband, Daniel. She was also employed by the Fulton City School lunch program and then retired from Holy Trinity Church as their secretary. Josie had worked and served for 14 priests in various roles which included housekeeper and cook during her time at Holy Family, St. Michaels and Holy Trinity Churches.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Theodore Irwin: Businessman, benefactor, bibliophile
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 18th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Theodore Irwin began his business career as a miller in Oswego City and died there a...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tynan, Ruggio are named OHS Athletes of the Month
OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Athletes of the Month from September have been announced. Ciarrah Tynan of the varsity girls swim team and Gavin Ruggio of the varsity golf team have been named the FitzGibbons Agency Athletes of the Month.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Beyond thankful’: Fulton Veterans Council hosts annual Veterans Day ceremony
FULTON — Roughly 100 people gathered at Fulton’s Veterans Park at 11 a.m. Friday for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring past and present veterans. The sky was gray and the temperature mild, and the rain held off long enough for local veterans, public officials and residents alike to join the Fulton Veterans Council in celebrating the United States and its military veterans. Donna Kestner, Veterans Council spokesperson, led the event, beginning with a short speech and transitioning into an opening prayer by Rev. George Reed.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey
OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
College Crowd: Fitzpatrick leading Dragons football team into Saturday’s Cortaca Jug game at Yankee Stadium
Fulton’s Curt Fitzpatrick, head coach of the SUNY Cortland football team, will lead the Red Dragons into Saturday’s Cortaca Jug game against Ithaca at Yankee Stadium. The game is scheduled for noon Saturday, and will air on the YES Network.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
With core group returning, plus talented newcomers, Lakers excited about start of 2022-23 basketball season
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season. The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Menter Ambulance appoints director of training and quality
FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker women’s hockey to meet Mustangs in pair of games
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday. Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men’s hockey team ‘just getting started’ heading into Friday’s conference game at Cortland
OSWEGO — Head coach Ed Gosek is already starting to notice chemistry with the Oswego State men’s hockey team this year. Last season, Gosek said it took until after Thanksgiving for the team to start to “get some semblance of chemistry.” Most teams in Division III hockey were in a similar boat. The Lakers had 21 new players they were trying to manage, compared to just seven newcomers this year.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Three Oswego State men’s soccer players earn recognition
CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized three Oswego State men’s soccer athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Graduate student Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich both earned second-team all-conference honors, while senior Kieran Gilroy was named to the third team.
Comments / 0