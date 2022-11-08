Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls on Sept. 12, 1926, and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always a dedicated and hard-working woman who was proud of her 74 years of employment that began in Fulton at the American Woolen Mill and then to Sealright where she met her husband, Daniel. She was also employed by the Fulton City School lunch program and then retired from Holy Trinity Church as their secretary. Josie had worked and served for 14 priests in various roles which included housekeeper and cook during her time at Holy Family, St. Michaels and Holy Trinity Churches.

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO