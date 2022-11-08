ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

WAPT

Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'

JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: 19 things to do in Vicksburg this holiday season

The holiday season is fast approaching. Grocery stores are stock full of turkeys and retailers are decorating their stores. Christmas is coming and to celebrate Vicksburg has a plethora of fun events for every age to enjoy in Vicksburg. Many of these events are listed below. For even more happenings,...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Coach Chip’s mother accepts honors for son

Dr. June Chiplin Thomas, the mother of former Vicksburg Junior High School football coach Eric Chiplin, “Coach Chip”, accepted her late son’s recognitions and honors on Friday. Coach Eric Chiplin was recognized at the Vicksburg High School pep rally where Dr. June was in attendance along with...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gant: Veterans Day ‘a call to action’ to help vets

America’s veterans hold a special place of honor. Their legacy of service, commitment and sacrifice to the country should drive Americans to serve those who have served us, Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant told an audience of more than 100 people attending Vicksburg’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Rose Garden Friday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Canton Christmas Festival returns for 35th year

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Lights will once again host the Canton Christmas Festival. The 2022 event will kick off on the Historic Canton Square with Opening Weekend and Merchants’ Holiday Open House Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The festival reopens nightly December 2-23 with […]
CANTON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Iuliu “Julius” Herscovici

On Monday, November 7, 2022, Julius, a beloved, caring friend of many, passed away. He is survived by Nicole Grossu, the love of his life and constant companion for the past twenty-two years, and his daughters Karin and Donna Grossu. Born in 1930 to Smil Herscovici and Pesea Cuciuc in...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children

Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham. “The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Nov. 10, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rigby Perry is a...
VICKSBURG, MS
WDSU

Arsonist's streak included one of Mississippi's oldest Black Lutheran churches

An alleged arsonist is in custody after allegedly going on a spree early Tuesday, setting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County sheriff's deputies near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
copiahmonitor.com

Georgetown Friday Nights on Main ends with a bang

Mitch McDonnell, (right) coordinator of Georgetown Friday Nights on Main, recognized Alderman Robert Haynes (center) with a plaque for his participation and dedicated work towards the yearly event. Also pictured is W.D. Brown, a dedicated sponsor of the show. The last show ended with a great turnout with a Trunk-or-Treat for the kids.
GEORGETOWN, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg crushes Cleveland Central, advances in Class 5A playoffs

When they broke the postgame huddle, there wasn’t a lot of whooping and hollering from the Vicksburg Gators. Some of it might have been that they just wanted to get out of the steady rain that had been falling for the past two hours. A lot of it, though, was that a dominant first-round playoff victory was expected and delivered.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VJHS knocks down undefeated Northwest Rankin

Vicksburg Junior High School boy’s basketball team took down previously undefeated Northwest Rankin on Thursday, 40-31. Marlyn Foy led the Gators with 14 points, followed by Jaquez Jones who added 13. Wallace Curry scored eight points, Jordan Clay pitched in two points and Nick Carson added one. VJHS and...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Oct. 31 to Nov. 7

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. *Carlos Brett Robinson and Connie J. Robinson to Eric Clark and Courtney Lanae Armstrong, Lots 2 and 3, Chotard Lake Estates. *Timothy Paul Curry and Debbie Beard to Bruce Chad Williams, Part of Section...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

St. Al soccer KOs East Rankin Academy

Corbin Burroughs scored two goals, including one of St. Al’s two in the second half, and St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team beat East Rankin Academy 3-1 on Thursday. Burroughs scored his first goal in the first half, and his second midway through the second half added some insurance for the Flashes (2-1, 1-0 MAIS Division II West).
VICKSBURG, MS
gojsutigers.com

Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
JACKSON, MS

Community Policy