WAPT
Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'
JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: 19 things to do in Vicksburg this holiday season
The holiday season is fast approaching. Grocery stores are stock full of turkeys and retailers are decorating their stores. Christmas is coming and to celebrate Vicksburg has a plethora of fun events for every age to enjoy in Vicksburg. Many of these events are listed below. For even more happenings,...
vicksburgnews.com
Coach Chip’s mother accepts honors for son
Dr. June Chiplin Thomas, the mother of former Vicksburg Junior High School football coach Eric Chiplin, “Coach Chip”, accepted her late son’s recognitions and honors on Friday. Coach Eric Chiplin was recognized at the Vicksburg High School pep rally where Dr. June was in attendance along with...
Vicksburg Post
Gant: Veterans Day ‘a call to action’ to help vets
America’s veterans hold a special place of honor. Their legacy of service, commitment and sacrifice to the country should drive Americans to serve those who have served us, Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant told an audience of more than 100 people attending Vicksburg’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Rose Garden Friday.
Canton Christmas Festival returns for 35th year
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Lights will once again host the Canton Christmas Festival. The 2022 event will kick off on the Historic Canton Square with Opening Weekend and Merchants’ Holiday Open House Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The festival reopens nightly December 2-23 with […]
Vicksburg Post
Iuliu “Julius” Herscovici
On Monday, November 7, 2022, Julius, a beloved, caring friend of many, passed away. He is survived by Nicole Grossu, the love of his life and constant companion for the past twenty-two years, and his daughters Karin and Donna Grossu. Born in 1930 to Smil Herscovici and Pesea Cuciuc in...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children
Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham. “The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear,...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Nov. 10, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rigby Perry is a...
WDSU
Arsonist's streak included one of Mississippi's oldest Black Lutheran churches
An alleged arsonist is in custody after allegedly going on a spree early Tuesday, setting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County sheriff's deputies near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
Vicksburg Post
KCS Holiday Express Returns to the Rails; Kicks Off Fundraising for The Salvation Army
The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to Vicksburg this month. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight states. The train will stop in Vicksburg on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.
copiahmonitor.com
Georgetown Friday Nights on Main ends with a bang
Mitch McDonnell, (right) coordinator of Georgetown Friday Nights on Main, recognized Alderman Robert Haynes (center) with a plaque for his participation and dedicated work towards the yearly event. Also pictured is W.D. Brown, a dedicated sponsor of the show. The last show ended with a great turnout with a Trunk-or-Treat for the kids.
Vicksburg Post
Vikings take first step on tough playoff road with trip to Gulfport
The South half of the MHSAA Class 6A football playoff bracket is a tough neighborhood. Five of the eight teams have at least nine victories this season, and four of the six combined losses among them have been within the same group. On top of it, at least one of...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg crushes Cleveland Central, advances in Class 5A playoffs
When they broke the postgame huddle, there wasn’t a lot of whooping and hollering from the Vicksburg Gators. Some of it might have been that they just wanted to get out of the steady rain that had been falling for the past two hours. A lot of it, though, was that a dominant first-round playoff victory was expected and delivered.
vicksburgnews.com
VJHS knocks down undefeated Northwest Rankin
Vicksburg Junior High School boy’s basketball team took down previously undefeated Northwest Rankin on Thursday, 40-31. Marlyn Foy led the Gators with 14 points, followed by Jaquez Jones who added 13. Wallace Curry scored eight points, Jordan Clay pitched in two points and Nick Carson added one. VJHS and...
WLBT
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 31 to Nov. 7
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. *Carlos Brett Robinson and Connie J. Robinson to Eric Clark and Courtney Lanae Armstrong, Lots 2 and 3, Chotard Lake Estates. *Timothy Paul Curry and Debbie Beard to Bruce Chad Williams, Part of Section...
Vicksburg Post
St. Al soccer KOs East Rankin Academy
Corbin Burroughs scored two goals, including one of St. Al’s two in the second half, and St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team beat East Rankin Academy 3-1 on Thursday. Burroughs scored his first goal in the first half, and his second midway through the second half added some insurance for the Flashes (2-1, 1-0 MAIS Division II West).
WLBT
Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle this summer has found a permanent home at the Jackson Zoological Park. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved accepting the donation of the bear to the zoo, where he was taken for medical care after he was hit.
gojsutigers.com
Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled
JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
Vicksburg Post
Basketball roundup: Vikings rally for overtime win, Vicksburg stays hot, St. Al drops a close one
Warren Central’s boys basketball team wiped out a 12-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and then pushed past Germantown in overtime for a thrilling 55-52 victory Thursday. The Vikings finished regulation on a 14-2 run over the last 2 1/2 minutes. Ananias Thompson had a key rebound and...
