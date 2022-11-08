Read full article on original website
KEYT
Eleven San Marcos student-athletes sign to play in college including 5 girls water polo players
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Royals girls water polo program made a big splash on National Signing Day as they are sending five student-athletes to high-profile universities. Ava Stryker signs with USC, Reagan McEachen will play at Stanford, Kate Meyer and Elaia Hamilton are both headed to Cal while Sophia Panossian is off to Michigan.
KEYT
Six Santa Barbara Dons sign to play in college
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School saluted six student-athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
4599 Camino Del Mirasol, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Peace and privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Rancho San Antonio. This 4bed/3bath home is situated on the ideal ridge-line setting to capture the wide-ranging mountain, canyon, ocean, and sunset views while surrounded by mature landscaping and plentiful oak trees. Soaring ceilings and massive windows throughout the home create an abundance of natural light. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living, the floor plan separates into two wings w/ 2 bedrooms and living area on each side, while the large kitchen and atrium take spotlight in the center. The Southwest facing deck is perfect for lounging and enjoying the natural ambiance. The generous backyard is a blank slate begging to be reimagined w/ a pool and/or potential ADU. Situated nearby parks, trails, shopping, and only minutes t downtown or the beach makes it easy to experience the best of Santa Barbara! Located in the coveted Mountain View School District!
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
thecougarpress.org
VUSD introduces the possibility of installing fences around schools for added protection
Possible safety measures for the VHS campus are being considered; what do students think?. The Ventura Unified School District began placing metal fences around VUSD elementary schools during the 2022 fall break. This raises the question of whether or not the same thing will happen to other schools in the district, including Ventura High School.
KEYT
Out of Darkness Walk in Goleta raises $16,000 for suicide research
GOLETA, Calif.- The annual Out of Darkness walk in Goleta raised $16,000 for suicide research and mental health resources on Saturday. More than 100 people showed up to Goleta Beach Park and expressed solidarity with those who have lost a loved one to suicide. People walked 2 miles along the...
sunset.com
Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch
There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
kvta.com
First Ventura County Vote Update Since Election Night
(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The next update will be next week, see stories below***. The links below will provide all the information you need on election results in both Ventura County and throughout California. Once you are...
kcbx.org
General Election 2022: Preliminary results for Central Coast races
— Final Unofficial Election Night Results — updated 5:30a.m. This year, four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo’s newest city council members. With two seats available, Emily Francis, Joe Benson, James Papp and Incumbent Michelle Shoresman are running. With about 28% of the votes in, incumbent...
Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect
Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect. The post Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Live results show nail-biting ties for Santa Maria City Council District 3 and 4 races
Voters in Santa Maria will elect their city council members for District 3 and District 4 today. The post Live results show nail-biting ties for Santa Maria City Council District 3 and 4 races appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Santa Barbara County’s first mobile market
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market launching Santa Barbara County’s First Mobile Market.
syvnews.com
LUSD incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones wins seat, semi-official election results show
Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones's early lead held Wednesday in her race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board. Schuler-Jones, the current school board president who ran against five challengers, won a second term, according to results posted by Santa Barbara County's election office. Of 8,512 votes cast, Schuler-Jones won 1,647...
kclu.org
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
