Goleta, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles

When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

4599 Camino Del Mirasol, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Peace and privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Rancho San Antonio. This 4bed/3bath home is situated on the ideal ridge-line setting to capture the wide-ranging mountain, canyon, ocean, and sunset views while surrounded by mature landscaping and plentiful oak trees. Soaring ceilings and massive windows throughout the home create an abundance of natural light. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living, the floor plan separates into two wings w/ 2 bedrooms and living area on each side, while the large kitchen and atrium take spotlight in the center. The Southwest facing deck is perfect for lounging and enjoying the natural ambiance. The generous backyard is a blank slate begging to be reimagined w/ a pool and/or potential ADU. Situated nearby parks, trails, shopping, and only minutes t downtown or the beach makes it easy to experience the best of Santa Barbara! Located in the coveted Mountain View School District!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Out of Darkness Walk in Goleta raises $16,000 for suicide research

GOLETA, Calif.- The annual Out of Darkness walk in Goleta raised $16,000 for suicide research and mental health resources on Saturday. More than 100 people showed up to Goleta Beach Park and expressed solidarity with those who have lost a loved one to suicide. People walked 2 miles along the...
GOLETA, CA
sunset.com

Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch

There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
kvta.com

First Ventura County Vote Update Since Election Night

(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The next update will be next week, see stories below***. The links below will provide all the information you need on election results in both Ventura County and throughout California. Once you are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition

The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

LUSD incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones wins seat, semi-official election results show

Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones's early lead held Wednesday in her race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board. Schuler-Jones, the current school board president who ran against five challengers, won a second term, according to results posted by Santa Barbara County's election office. Of 8,512 votes cast, Schuler-Jones won 1,647...
LOMPOC, CA
kclu.org

As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight

While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

