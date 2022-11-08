Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
TMZ.com
Vikings' Adam Thielen Surprises Nurse At Hospital With 2 Super Bowl Tickets
Christmas came early for a nurse in Minnesota ... 'cause Adam Thielen surprised her at work -- naming her 2022 Vikings Fan of the Year, and gifting her TWO Super Bowl tickets!!. The heartwarming moment was caught on video, showing the 2-time Pro Bowler walking to the health center's courtyard...
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll
Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith.Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this season is Smith's willingness to wear a wristband to help facilitate the play-calling."If you notice, Geno's going off the wristband, and that's a big help," Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Tuesday. "It's smoothed things out, sped things up. And that's part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that....
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching
It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival
Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
CBS Sports
Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander on Seattle's surprising start and Kenneth Walker's early success
Shaun Alexander is one of the best running backs we've seen over the past couple decades. Only four that played the position have won NFL MVP since 2000, and Alexander is one of them. The Seattle Seahawks legend racked up 1,958 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns during the 2005 campaign, winning the MVP voting over the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
6 must-know things about Cowboys' Week 10 foe, slumping Green Bay Packers
The bye week is a nice time to sit back, relax, and watch football free of worries. While that’s a fan’s perspective, the Dallas Cowboys and their players were still putting in the time preparing for their Week 10 opponent, the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys players were likely...
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out practice Wednesday
Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. For the fifth week in a row, Rodgers is opening game prep with either some or no activity. This time around, it was the latter, but that may be due to most of the Packers' skill-position group and top two offensive linemen having some sort of practice limitations Wednesday. Wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee) also sat out the session, wideout Allen Lazard (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (ankle) were limited, and wideout Christian Watson (concussion protocol) was a full participant. Rodgers will look to get back in the mix Thursday and/or Friday as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys.
NBC Sports
Report: Bucks have called teams about potential Grayson Allen trade
The Milwaukee Bucks want to add veteran, two-way depth at the four. Jae Crowder fits that bill and is not with the Suns — and no, he is not going back to Phoenix now that Cameron Johnson is out for a couple of months after surgery, league sources told NBC Sports. The Bucks have registered interest in Crowder.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 10 vs. Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers (3-6) will welcome Mike McCarthy back to Lambeau Field for what amounts to a do-or-die game against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday afternoon. Upset the Cowboys and maybe there’s life. Lose a seventh game in 10 tries and the season all but ends. Here’s...
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
Comments / 2