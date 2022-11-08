ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Denver

Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll

Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith.Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this season is Smith's willingness to wear a wristband to help facilitate the play-calling."If you notice, Geno's going off the wristband, and that's a big help," Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Tuesday. "It's smoothed things out, sped things up. And that's part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that....
SEATTLE, WA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching

It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival

Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander on Seattle's surprising start and Kenneth Walker's early success

Shaun Alexander is one of the best running backs we've seen over the past couple decades. Only four that played the position have won NFL MVP since 2000, and Alexander is one of them. The Seattle Seahawks legend racked up 1,958 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns during the 2005 campaign, winning the MVP voting over the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury

Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out practice Wednesday

Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. For the fifth week in a row, Rodgers is opening game prep with either some or no activity. This time around, it was the latter, but that may be due to most of the Packers' skill-position group and top two offensive linemen having some sort of practice limitations Wednesday. Wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee) also sat out the session, wideout Allen Lazard (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (ankle) were limited, and wideout Christian Watson (concussion protocol) was a full participant. Rodgers will look to get back in the mix Thursday and/or Friday as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys.
NBC Sports

Report: Bucks have called teams about potential Grayson Allen trade

The Milwaukee Bucks want to add veteran, two-way depth at the four. Jae Crowder fits that bill and is not with the Suns — and no, he is not going back to Phoenix now that Cameron Johnson is out for a couple of months after surgery, league sources told NBC Sports. The Bucks have registered interest in Crowder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice

Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX

