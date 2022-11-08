ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsontown, PA

Watsontown Police issue arrest warrant for man who violated PFA

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Watsontown, Pa. — Watsontown Police have a warrant of arrest for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman of Milton for violating a Protection of Abuse order.

Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5’11”, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police ask that if you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts are requested to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.

