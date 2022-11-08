Read full article on original website
18 Fan Reactions That Will Make You Want To Start Season 2 Of "The White Lotus" ASAP
"No thoughts, just Will Sharpe from The White Lotus."
How House of the Dragon saved Game of Thrones’ tarnished legacy
May 19, 2019, is a date branded on the pop culture lexicon. The finale to Game of Thrones, the television phenomenon that single-handedly revitalized the fantasy genre and redefined what “event television” meant, aired to the collective disappointment of millions of fans. The show’s decline in quality had begun in season 7, with some questionable choices happening as far back as season 5, but the trainwreck that was season 8 was beyond words. Consistency went out the window in favor of spectacle, resulting in a rushed season that reduced the world’s greatest tv show into a sad shadow of its former self.
My Father’s Dragon review: one for the kids
My Father's Dragon “An excellent cast and strong dramatic moments lift this adaptation of My Father's Dragon above its simple animation and fuzzy storytelling.”. Beloved children’s stories that haven’t been adapted and re-imagined for the screen many times over are a rarity these days. And yet, Netflix film My Father’s Dragon is the first English-language adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s award-winning 1948 novel of the same name (following a 1997 Japanese adaptation), and will likely offer some viewers their first introduction to Gannett’s fantastic adventure.
Keanu Reeves returns with a vengeance in John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer
First, he returned as a killer because of a stolen car and his dead dog. Next, he avenged the man who double-crossed him. Then, he survived an entire army of bounty hunters after being labeled, “excommunicado.” Now, the elite assassin is out to take down the entire High Table and earn his freedom in John Wick: Chapter 4.
