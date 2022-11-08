ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Last 2 Minute Report shows refs made another critical error in Kings’ loss to Warriors

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAPJb_0j3XE9e700

For the second time in less than a week, the NBA has admitted officials made a critical error that cost the Kings an opportunity to win a game.

According to the Last 2 Minute Report, Klay Thompson should have been called for a foul on Kevin Huerter in the final second of the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Kings trailed by three when De’Aaron Fox inbounded to Huerter with 1.3 seconds remaining. Huerter launched a 34-foot 3-point attempt over the outstretched arm of Thompson, who appeared to hit Huerter on the elbow and possibly the wrist.

The Last 2 Minute Report stated: “Thompson (GSW) makes contact with Huerter’s (SAC) arm, which affects his jump shot attempt.”

Kings coach Mike Brown expressed his frustration following the game. Just last week, officials failed to call a traveling violation on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer in a 110-107 victory over the Kings.

“I feel bad for our guys,” Brown said. “It’s tough being a Sacramento King, I think, because Kevin got fouled. … I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a 3, that’s a foul. A guy takes six steps, or three, four steps, that’s a travel.

“We just want an opportunity to win in overtime, but just like in the Miami game, I asked the ref if it was a foul, and he said no. It was clearly a foul.”

Brown didn’t have to wait for the Last 2 Minute Report to know how the play would be assessed.

“The NBA knows it’s a foul, and, basically, all they’ll tell us is they missed the call but you still lost,” Brown said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Spun

NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night

Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

43K+
Followers
785
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy