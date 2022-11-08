Last 2 Minute Report shows refs made another critical error in Kings’ loss to Warriors

For the second time in less than a week, the NBA has admitted officials made a critical error that cost the Kings an opportunity to win a game.

According to the Last 2 Minute Report, Klay Thompson should have been called for a foul on Kevin Huerter in the final second of the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Kings trailed by three when De’Aaron Fox inbounded to Huerter with 1.3 seconds remaining. Huerter launched a 34-foot 3-point attempt over the outstretched arm of Thompson, who appeared to hit Huerter on the elbow and possibly the wrist.

The Last 2 Minute Report stated: “Thompson (GSW) makes contact with Huerter’s (SAC) arm, which affects his jump shot attempt.”

Kings coach Mike Brown expressed his frustration following the game. Just last week, officials failed to call a traveling violation on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer in a 110-107 victory over the Kings.

“I feel bad for our guys,” Brown said. “It’s tough being a Sacramento King, I think, because Kevin got fouled. … I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a 3, that’s a foul. A guy takes six steps, or three, four steps, that’s a travel.

“We just want an opportunity to win in overtime, but just like in the Miami game, I asked the ref if it was a foul, and he said no. It was clearly a foul.”

Brown didn’t have to wait for the Last 2 Minute Report to know how the play would be assessed.

“The NBA knows it’s a foul, and, basically, all they’ll tell us is they missed the call but you still lost,” Brown said.