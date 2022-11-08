ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man groped flight attendant and punched passenger, feds say. He’s prison-bound

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OVhx_0j3XDuZS00

A 40-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison after punching a fellow passenger in the face on a flight from Denver to Portland, Oregon, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Yuriy Poplauskiy took a commercial flight from Denver to Portland in August 2019, and others on the flight saw him “ exhibiting strange behavior , leading some to believe he was intoxicated,” according to the release.

With 25 minutes left in the flight, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native peered through a gap in the seats, saw a man sitting behind him and started mumbling, “When we land, I’ll see you at the airport,” according to the release. He then stood up and punched the man in the jaw.

After the incident, Poplauskiy rushed to the bathroom but eventually returned to his seat, according to officials.

Before the plane landed, the 40-year-old tried to start a fight with another passenger, according to the release. He is also accused of groping a male flight attendant.

Police were waiting for Poplauskiy at the gate and he was arrested, officials said.

In September 2019, a federal grand jury “returned an indictment charging the man with assault by striking” while on a plane, according to officials. He pleaded guilty.

Before his sentencing, the man violated his pre-trial conditions on six occasions, involving “two new criminal convictions for unlawfully possessing methamphetamine and eluding arrest in a motor vehicle,” officials said.

Passenger gets probation after jumping on drink cart on flight from WA to NC, feds say

Passenger seen on video sucker-punching flight attendant faces up to 20 years, feds say

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Charges dismissed against Portland teens accused in Mt. Tabor fire spree

All charges have been dismissed against two 18-year-olds accused of setting a rash of fires in Mt. Tabor Park during the height of the summer fire season. Prosecutors failed to meet a deadline to present a case to a grand jury against Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, who were accused of intentionally setting at least 36 fires on the forested slopes of the hilltop park between July 15 and Sept. 9.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man who fired at deputies during chase from Troutdale to Portland pleads guilty to attempted murder

A Vancouver man who fired off shots at two Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies during a car chase pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and first-degree robbery. The deputies were pursuing Joseph M. Conn after the 49-year-old and two accomplices grabbed piles of “high-end merchandise” from the Rack Room Shoes shop at the Troutdale Outlet Mall on April 12, according to court records.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
iheart.com

Six More Arrests Have Been Made Following Burglary at Gun Shop

Six more arrests have been made following a burglary at a Washington County gun shop last month. Officials say all of the suspects were connected to the crime that happened at Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes back on October 21st. Five people were previously arrested in the days after the burglary where more than 30 weapons were stolen. So far, 11 handguns and a shotgun have been recovered.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
MONMOUTH, OR
kptv.com

Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information on unsolved 2015 homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for any information on an unsolved homicide of a 26-year-old man from 2015. On November 11, seven years ago, Portland Police responded to a report of a shooting in North Portland on North...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect linked to serial burglaries indicted in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a serial burglar on multiple theft charges between August and October, authorities announced Friday. Washington County deputies first responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 4 just before 8 a.m. at a coffee shop near NW Cornell Road and NW Saltzman Road. Arriving deputies learned someone had forced their way into the building early that morning, taking clothes and a safe containing more than $1,500.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

PORTLAND MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR TRAFFICKING LARGE QUANTITIES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND COUNTERFEIT FENTANYL PILLS

MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Charges dropped against three Portland teens arrested in Mount Tabor arson investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against three Portland teenagers arrested in connection with a string of fires on Mount Tabor over the summer. On Wednesday, prosecutors dismissed a single count of first-degree arson against 18-year-old Samuel Perkins. Last month, a similar felony charge was dismissed against 18-year-old Malik Hares. A third suspect, Wayne Chen, had his charges dropped shortly after the three teenagers were arrested in September.
PORTLAND, OR
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

44K+
Followers
788
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy