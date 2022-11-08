Read full article on original website
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
WRAL
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Tylee!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tylee the cat! Tylee is a domestic short hair. She's about 6 months old. One thing you should know about her is, she loves mouse toys and will hoard them!. Tylee loves the triple threat of being held, petted, and scratched. How spoiled!. This sweet...
wfmynews2.com
Meet the firehouse cat at Station 19 in Greensboro
Scrappy has made the station home for the past decade. His main job is mouse-catcher.
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Lady Chia
BURLINGTON, N.C. — This is Lady Chia! She's a super happy and fun-loving pup who is ready to brighten each and every day with her sweet face and energetic personality!. Lady Chia is less than a year old. She loves everyone she meets! She also likes car rides, long walks in the neighborhood or even hiking in the woods to fill her nose with new smells.
wfmynews2.com
‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Carolina Theatre
The show runs until November 20, 2022, at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Tickets are on sale now.
verticalmag.com
Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
wfmynews2.com
Bring the family to a fun fest in Greensboro
Ready to play games? The Worship Place is planning on sack races, the Limbo, a cake walk, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, and a hayride.
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
Triad food banks see an increased need while dealing with food, staffing shortages
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Feeding America is a challenge these days. Families are budgeting for food, and the organizations set up to help them are struggling to keep up with the demand. “We generally always had four to eight weeks of food in advance. Now, we’re about one week out at a time,” Program […]
wfmynews2.com
My 2 Cents: Veterans Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that today is Veterans Day. A day where we pay respect for all those who served our country. Quite honestly, we probably can't do enough for our vets. They sacrifice so much for the rest of us to enjoy our freedom. Sacrifice is definitely the term. Some sacrifice their lives, most sacrifice time with family and even time alone but they all deserve our attention and respect.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
Greensboro dog kennel closed for improvements after failing multiple state inspections
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro dog boarding kennel has temporarily closed following a state inspection. Ruff Housing has the closure posted on the doors at their Battleground Court location. The kennel has also reached out to clients, informing them of the closure and cancelling reservations. A post on the...
elonnewsnetwork.com
City of Burlington preserves past through carousel reconstruction
Casey Lewis and his team have been working on the carousel house for the last year. The custom metalworks company frequently works with the city of Burlington. After over three years of restoration and reconstruction, the carousel house in Burlington is nearing completion. The final steps of the construction process are underway this month as the city’s Recreation and Parks Department prepares for the holiday season, but one of the biggest milestones was recently completed — reinstalling all of the carousel’s animals.
wfmynews2.com
Wake Forest University's 'Turkeypalooza' prepares 600 Thanksgiving meals for those in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features a Dig In 2 It about people seeing food shortages. Wake Forest University students and staff are preparing for an annual holiday tradition that gives back to the community, Turkeypalooza. It starts Sunday through Saturday, November 19. This student-led event prepares 600...
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
'We are excited' | Greensboro Servant Center for homeless, disabled veterans to expand its site
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit that houses homeless and disabled veterans is expanding. The Servant Center was awarded over a million dollars to make the center a healthier and safer environment. News 2 spoke with the center's director about the new amenities the veterans will have to look...
Rockingham County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Need to find the perfect gift this holiday season without spending too much?. Rockingham County Animal Shelter is offering FREE adoptions!. From now until Dec. 31, the shelter partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, to give you the option to adopt any dog or cat without paying any adoption fees.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Friendly Hotels in Greensboro
If you want to stay in a budget hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina, there are several options that are suitable for your needs. These Hotels in Greensboro usually offer low rates, especially during the low season in June and August. The best time to book a room is on Tuesday, while Thursdays are typically the most expensive day of the week.
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
