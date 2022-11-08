Former Fairport substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former substitute teacher in the Fairport School District has been arrested on child pornography charges, federal officials announced on Tuesday.

Marc Hoffman, 25, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession and receipt of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, the school district received a complaint on September 19, 2022, that Hoffman, who was employed by the district at the time, contacted a minor on social media asking for sexually explicit photos.

The district said the 17-year old was not a Fairport student and the activity did not occur on school grounds where Hoffman worked as a sub between September 2020 and October 3, 2022.

Prosecutors also say that further investigation determined that Hoffman allegedly communicated online with multiple minor victims, one as young as 13-years-old. Those communications included the exchange of sexually explicit photos. Investigators said they seized Hoffman’s cell phone, and discovered messages to minors as well as images of child pornography.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of twenty years, and a $250,000 fine.

Hoffman made an initial appearance Tuesday in court and was released “on conditions.”

Statement from the Fairport Central School District:

The District recently received an allegation regarding a now-former substitute teacher, Marc Hoffman. The claim involved an allegation of conduct which reportedly took place over social media outside of school, and involved a 17-year-old who is not and has not been a Fairport student.

After receiving the complaint, the District immediately began an administrative investigation and notified the District’s Safety and Security Coordinator. He notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which subsequently began a criminal investigation.

The substitute was interviewed promptly by Human Resources and the Safety and Security Coordinator. His employment as a substitute teacher with the Fairport Central School District was immediately terminated after that interview, and his access to Fairport facilities was removed.

The District understands that the individual is now facing charges of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Receipt of Child Pornography. Law enforcement officials have notified the District that there is no evidence of a connection between this charge and any Fairport students or staff.

Given this individual was a substitute teacher who worked with our students, this news is deeply unsettling. Student safety is and will always be the District’s top priority. Before he was hired, this individual underwent a background check, which includes fingerprinting and employment screening. Hoffman was employed as a substitute working in primarily elementary buildings between September 2020 and October 3, 2022.

When the District was notified of the allegations, we acted immediately and in accordance with policy and our mandated reporting obligations.

Again, law enforcement officials tell the District that any alleged misconduct related to this criminal charge on the part of this now-former substitute did not involve Fairport students or staff and did not happen on school grounds.

As this is a police and personnel matter, this is all the information the District can provide at this time.

While this is a deeply disturbing incident, we are reassured by the fact that our reporting systems worked; a concerned person reached out to the District with this allegation and had belief that we would act on this information. We immediately responded in accordance with our policies and procedures.

We value our partnership with and the diligence of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies and will fully cooperate as this matter proceeds.

If you or your family have questions or concerns about this matter, please contact the local FBI office.

