Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Headlines: It’s a Dirty Job Edition
The big news yesterday was the “Get Stuff Done” mayor announcing a multi-agency “Get Stuff Clean” initiative. How big? Well, not that big: PoliticsNY, Gothamist and the Staten Island Advance covered it (and some TV, but does that really count?). But it boils down to this:...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Headlines Sing Unhappy Birthday
The automobile age is officially 100 years old. In November 1922, road engineer Edward J. Mehren wrote an an influential article on how mixed-traffic streets should be redesigned for motorists alone. The result was our modern streets where allowing drivers go fast is the top priority, rather than cars being seen as the intruders. (Forbes)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 11
More coverage of Carter’s appearance at Transportation Committee hearing (CBS, Tribune, Sun-Times, WGN, Block Club) Police chase after alleged carjacker on I-55 ended in Bridgeport injury crash (ABC) 24-year-old man hospitalized early Thursday morning after crashing into a building at Adams/State (ABC) Residents complain there’s not enough car parking...
