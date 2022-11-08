ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-place Ravens must stay sharp down the stretch

By NOAH TRISTER
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — When the Baltimore Ravens began the season, they had every reason to believe Rashod Bateman would be their top wide receiver, Mark Andrews a standout tight end — and eventually, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards might be their best options at running back.

Those four players weren’t able to participate against New Orleans on Monday night. Baltimore won that game anyway and reached the halfway point of the season in first place.

For a second straight season, the Ravens are dealing with some significant injuries, and like last year, they largely overcame them through the first nine weeks.

Now the question becomes: Can Baltimore keep this up and remain in contention in the AFC? In 2021, the Ravens also lost quarterback Lamar Jackson down the stretch, and they dropped their final six games. There are reasons to expect a more favorable outcome this time.

The Ravens started 8-3 in 2021, but even then, they had eked out quite a few close games. This season, Baltimore has had a double-digit lead in every game so far, and although a few of those slipped away, the Ravens (6-3) have corrected their fourth-quarter problems well enough to build a three-game winning streak heading into this week’s open date.

“We feel pretty good, but the season’s not over,” Jackson said. “It’s just one week off, that’s all. Just a break from work, still have to stay locked in because there’s more season ahead of us.”

Baltimore is a half game behind Buffalo and Kansas City for the AFC’s best record, and the schedule the rest of the way looks favorable.

WHAT’S WORKING

Jackson and the offense have continued to put up points despite all the injuries to the team’s rushing and receiving options. The star quarterback is 10th in the AFC in yards passing and sixth in rushing. He’s also thrown for 16 touchdowns, already matching his total from last season.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

The injury to Bateman removed a big-play threat from Baltimore’s offense, and it shows. The Ravens can move the ball methodically, and their running game occasionally breaks off a big gain, but Baltimore has only three passes all season of at least 35 yards, and they all came in the first three weeks.

STOCK UP

The pass rush has been a huge factor lately with 19 sacks in the past five games. Linebacker Justin Houston has 6 1/2 sacks in the past three games, and at age 33, he is now tied for second in the NFL with 8 1/2.

“I feel like Justin is having a great year at this stage in his career. To me, it’s a credit to him in so many ways, but it’s a credit to him in the sense that he really worked hard,” coach John Harbaugh said. “When you get a little bit older, you have to work that much harder just to stay the same. Just to be able to play, to stay healthy and to be able to perform. He did that. He really put the work in.”

STOCK DOWN

Receivers Tylan Wallace and James Proche have combined for only nine catches, and with the injuries on offense, the opportunity to step up has certainly been there. Even with Devin Duvernay’s emergence, the Ravens still don’t have a receiving group that really scares opponents. Bateman’s foot injury really hurt after the offseason trade that sent receiver Marquise Brown to Arizona.

INJURIES

Bateman is on injured reserve, as is Dobbins (knee). Harbaugh said he expects Edwards (hamstring) to be back for the next game and Dobbins to return in a few weeks. Andrews missed the New Orleans game following knee and shoulder problems.

KEY NUMBER

20 — The number of games under .500, collectively, for the last eight opponents on Baltimore’s schedule. That counts Pittsburgh (2-6) twice because the Ravens have two games against the Steelers. Cincinnati (5-4) is the only team on the remaining schedule that does not currently have a losing record.

NEXT STEPS

Baltimore has this weekend off before hosting the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 20. When that happens, the Ravens will have played only one game in their previous 23 days.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces

The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that are used in Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New Orleans and New York (Jets and Giants). Tretter posted his statement on the NFLPA website. “The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that the slit film field is less safe,” Tretter said. “Player leadership wrote a letter to the NFL this week demanding the immediate removal of these fields and a ban on them going forward, both in stadiums and for practice fields. The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all. “The injuries on slit film are completely avoidable — both the NFL and NFLPA experts agree on the data — and yet the NFL will not protect players from a subpar surface.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Verlander declines $25M Astros option, becomes free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future. “Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.” Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.
HOUSTON, TX
Ball active after missing 13 Hornets games with ankle sprain

MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — was on Charlotte’s active roster for the first time this season Saturday night for a game at Miami. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason. Ball averaged 20.1 points and 7.6 assists last season for Charlotte, becoming an All-Star in just his second NBA season. A season earlier, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 assists on his way to winning rookie of the year. “You’ve just got to let him play,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said, cautioning that Ball — if he plays — won’t be getting his regular minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
McCollum's field goal lifts Western Carolina over ETSU 20-17

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Richard McCollum kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Western Carolina rallied for a 20-17 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. McCollum’s field goal capped a nine-play, 59-yard drive for Western Carolina (5-5, 3-4 Southern Conference). Tyler Keltner’s 31-yard field goal for East Tennessee State (3-7, 1-7) tied the game at 17 with 2:25 remaining. Western Carolina took a 7-0 lead on Cole Gonzales’ 5-yard scoring toss to Censere Lee. The Buccaneers evened the score after one quarter on Jacob Saylors’ 20-yard touchdown run and grabbed a 14-7 lead when Jawan Martin scored on a 3-yard run. McCollum’s 40-yard field goal pulled the Catamounts within 14-10 at halftime. After a scoreless third, Gonzales connected with Raphael Williams for a 29-yard touchdown, giving Western Carolina a 17-14 lead just 32 seconds into the final quarter.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Brady has 'zero' remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen

MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady got a full dose of Germany on Friday when he was presented with Bavarian lederhosen before being questioned about his personal life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded that he doesn’t feel remorse returning for another season. “Zero, no, definitely not,” Brady told a crowded news conference at a Bayern Munich facility ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. “I think I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete. I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back.” Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized.
TAMPA, FL
Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Some familiar faces are helping new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram adapt to switching teams at midseason as the former first-round draft pick looks to rejuvenate his career. The Packers claimed Abram off waivers this week from the Las Vegas Raiders, who had taken him with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Abram becomes the latest former Las Vegas player to join Green Bay since the Packers hired ex-Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator. Green Bay (3-6) already had added former Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon and safety Dallin Leavitt, who have boosted the Packers’ special teams. Abram considers Nixon one of his closest friends and says they even got matching shark tattoos a few years ago. “The motto is, on Mondays, sharks don’t wake up and say it’s Monday,” Abram said. “They wake up and just eat.”
GREEN BAY, WI
