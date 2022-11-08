LA attorney releases statement accusing Michigan player of starting tunnel fight

All parking tickets received by voters or volunteers on campus on Election Day have been waived by the MSU police, according to a Tweet yesterday by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.MSU Students & Election Workers: If you received a parking ticket while voting or assisting voters at Brody on Election Day, I have spoken to the MSU Chief of Police and they will be voiding those parking tickets! Voting should not come at a cost for anyone! #SpartansWill— BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) November 10, 2022 Satellite voting locations on campus included Brody Hall, Intramural Sports East, Intramural Sports West and the MSU Student Union. About 2,690 students voted across the four locations on Tuesday, according to a university press release from today. Some students waited in line at Brody for over four hours to register to vote and cast their ballots."Our goal this year was to make sure our students made a plan to vote and that we reduced barriers to exercising their rights," MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff said in the press release. "We more than succeeded; together, our students made history."

