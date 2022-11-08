LA attorney releases statement accusing Michigan player of starting tunnel fight

It's been 11 years since Michigan State's last appearance hooping on an aircraft carrier. Flash forward more than a decade and the Spartans will return to San Diego, California to face No. 2 Gonzaga for their second Armed Forces Classic in program history. Head Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play in this event for the second time, more than any other collegiate program. "Take a moment to appreciate the ship," Izzo said. "The fact that we're going to be on it for two days and those sailors are on it for six months without coming home. Appreciation...
SAN DIEGO - Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo called a vintage timeout with the Spartans trailing 64-63 with 15.6 to play after MSU led for the majority of the game. The drawn-up play went pear-shaped, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins was forced to heave a three-pointer that was off the mark, sealing a 64-63 win for No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Armed Forces Classic. Junior center Mady Sissoko was particularly strong in the first half and had perhaps his best game in green and white, finishing with a team-leading 14 points and nine rebounds....
In the first round of NCAA Tournament play, fourth-seeded MSU women's soccer downed the Milwaukee Panthers 3-2 thanks to a score from graduate student forward Camryn Evans in extra time on a chilly night in East Lansing.Fans filled out the DeMartin stands to see who would survive and advance.First 45Milwaukee got a quick start and netted a goal just six minutes in. Redshirt junior forward Natalie Auble was able to slip by her defenders and maneuver around redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal for a chip shot. Sophomore forward Lainey Higgins was credited with the assist.Despite controlling most of the possession...
CORONADO, Calif. - As MSU was tied at 63 with No. 2 Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, senior forward Drew Timme drew a foul on MSU junior center Mady Sissoko.He missed the first free throw and canned the second, giving the Bulldogs a one-point lead in what served as the game-winning point with 1:51 to play. But perhaps more importantly, the foul was Sissoko's fifth, disqualifying him from the game. Normally, that wouldn't be too much of an issue, but not Friday night. Not when graduate forward Joey Hauser was already on the bench with five...
Michigan State hockey proved itself a competitor not only in the Big Ten, but nationally after defeating No. 10 Ohio State 4-3, successfully completing the weekend sweep. MSU upset OSU, 4-2, Thursday night in a nail-biting finish after struggling a bit in the first part of the game. Two different Spartans scored goals in the final three minutes of the game, while graduate transfer goaltender Dylan St. Cyr recorded 32 saves. The Spartans got off to the best start possible Friday night, thanks to a goal from graduate forward Miroslav Mucha, less than a minute in, bringing his season total...
Know Thy Enemy is a Q&A where the perspective changes from the eyes of The State News to the eyes of the student newspaper of Michigan State's opponent. This week, The State News' football beat writer Jenna Malinowski spoke with associate sports editor Jack Bisaha, correspondent Ellis Gordon and contributing writer Brandon Loree of The Daily Targum ahead of Saturday's Rutgers-MSU game.Michigan State is fresh off an upset win on the road against Illinois and inching closer to bowl eligibility. The Spartans (4-5) are back in East Lansing this Saturday to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.Q: What would the...
SAN DIEGO - Following a press conference with reporters Thursday night in San Diego, Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo reached into his green quarter zip and pulled out artifacts he received earlier in the day.They were three medallions given to Izzo on the eve of MSU's matchup versus No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. The team took a tour of the 1,902-foot aircraft carrier that afternoon, where they met crew members and learned about the operations of the ship.Izzo said he particularly bonded with Commanding Officer Amy Bauernschmidt, who is the first woman to serve as an...
Despite dominating in total yards, time of possession and total plays, Michigan State went to the locker room with just a seven-point lead against Rutgers. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, completing 13 of 23 attempts. On the other side of the ball, sophomore Cal Haladay had a team-high 10 tackles at the half, as well as 0.5 TFLs. Balanced offenseAlthough it hasn't been great all season, Michigan State's ground game finally found some success in the first half against Rutgers. Averaging under 100 yards per game in the season, the Spartans had 111 rushing yards...
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Host Nick Lundberg and men's basketball reporter Melanie Soverinsky discuss women's soccer and the team's status in the Big Ten play championship. The duo then discusses the men's soccer team's future and hopes from the head coach, Damon Rensing. After Lundberg and Soverinsky quickly recap and discuss the volleyball team's status in the Big Ten conference. Lundberg and Soverinsky also recapped women's and men's basketball past games and hockey's sweep against Wisconsin. Finally, Lundberg and Soverinsky discussed the football team and their win against Illinois and their views on the upcoming game against Rutgers.This week on Sports Round Table:The "Sports Round Table" team: Podcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Nick LundbergGuest(s): Melanie SoverinskyEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone, Jada Vasser
Only about a month ago, Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton was not a particularly popular person in East Lansing. Sitting at 2-4 without a win against a power five opponent, the Spartans were imploding fast, and a good chunk of the blame rested on the defense's shoulders. Fast forward a few weeks and Michigan State has won two of its last three, now at 4-5 on the season - not great, but better.Perhaps most importantly, the defense is no longer losing games for MSU. For all the bashing that Hazelton took through the first half of the season, the...
In their first ever NCAA Tournament home game, No. 6 ranked Michigan State women's soccer will take on Milwaukee in the first round on Friday evening. This will be the team's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009. They are 2-4 all-time in national tournament play.The team earned the four seed in the South Bend region after falling in the Big Ten Tournament title game to No. 21 ranked Penn State earlier this week. This is the first time ever that the Spartans have received a national seed. Head Coach Jeff Hosler said that the team will have to stay concentrated if they...
Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
In their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2008, fourth-seeded MSU women's soccer survived the Milwaukee Panthers 3-2 in extra time at DeMartin Stadium Friday night.Milwaukee got an early lead with a goal from redshirt junior forward Natalie Auble six minutes into the match. Despite the many shot attempts from MSU, that was all the scoring booked in the first half for either side. Head Coach Jeff Hosler knew that his team had to keep grinding to mount a comeback."We kept our foot on the gas," Hosler said. "That's what we needed to do. It's a mentality you have to have...
East Lansing residents and out-of-state Michigan State University students say they haven't received their absentee ballots months after requesting them.Political science sophomore and first-time voter Jeanette Dompreh is not registered to vote in Michigan so she requested an absentee ballot from her hometown - Beverly, Ill.That was a month ago and Dompreh's ballot hasn't arrived yet. "I'm not sure what I'm gonna do honestly," Dompreh said. "I'm just worried that it's not gonna get here in time ... I don't want to miss out on (the election) just because I didn't get the ballot in time." Dompreh said the process...
On Tuesday, Michigan voters cast their ballots in favor of Proposal 1, the constitutional amendment winning with 65 percent of the vote according to the Associated Press. This adds a constitutional amendment requiring financial disclosures from state officeholders and changes the way term limits work. Also passing was Proposal 2, winning 59 percent of the vote, which expands Michiganders' access to the ballot.With the passage of Proposal 1, term limits will now change in Michigan - previously, state lawmakers could serve a total of 14 years in the state legislature as long eight of those years were spent in the...
Thirteen hours before polls opened in Michigan, one of Michigan State University's most well-known alumna returned to campus - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Whitmer, who received her undergraduate degree from MSU in 1993, hosted her final campaign event of the 2022 midterm election cycle on campus Monday night near The Rock on Farm Lane. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other high-profile Democratic elected officials. Whitmer's visit to campus capped off several months of an intense campaign for reelection against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Speakers stressed the importance of college students...
Rep. Elissa Slotkin held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon following her early morning congressional race win over Republican challenger Tom Barrett. Slotkin's victory will allow her to serve a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Barrett called Slotkin to concede following the Associated Press call of the race after 3 a.m. Slotkin said it was a "brief," "polite" and "very respectful" conversation. The contest was the second most expensive race in the country, according to tracking by OpenSecrets. A combined total of over $37 million was spent to win Michigan's new 7th Congressional District. "It looks like our margin...
All parking tickets received by voters or volunteers on campus on Election Day have been waived by the MSU police, according to a Tweet yesterday by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.MSU Students & Election Workers: If you received a parking ticket while voting or assisting voters at Brody on Election Day, I have spoken to the MSU Chief of Police and they will be voiding those parking tickets! Voting should not come at a cost for anyone! #SpartansWill— BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) November 10, 2022 Satellite voting locations on campus included Brody Hall, Intramural Sports East, Intramural Sports West and the MSU Student Union. About 2,690 students voted across the four locations on Tuesday, according to a university press release from today. Some students waited in line at Brody for over four hours to register to vote and cast their ballots."Our goal this year was to make sure our students made a plan to vote and that we reduced barriers to exercising their rights," MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff said in the press release. "We more than succeeded; together, our students made history."
"It's On Us" Week of Action will be held from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 to activate the community's awareness and prevention education programs on stalking.The Obama administration initiated "It's On Us" to open the conversation to take a stand against sexual violence on campus communities in 2014. At MSU, the week was a student-led initiative through various registered student organizations and coordinated by the Prevention Outreach and Education Department, or POE. "This week is an opportunity to double down on our commitment and put action into place that will mobilize our community around stalking and gender-based violence awareness," POR peer...
Comments / 0