Read full article on original website
Related
e-cryptonews.com
Why Are More People Investing In Cryptocurrency & How is The Blockchain Industry Dealing With Demand?
Cryptocurrency and blockchain have been around since 2009, meaning the industry is still in the teething stages. Initially, crypto was met with mass skepticism and was associated heavily with criminal activity on the deep web. However, skip forward 13 years and cryptocurrency is widely accepted both commercially and socially. The...
e-cryptonews.com
Op Ed: Why the Blockchain is the Future Real Estate
The two primary characteristics of real estate assets are their heterogeneity and immobility. Because of these two factors, the market for buying real estate tends to be illiquid, localized, and highly segmented, with privately negotiated transactions and high transaction costs due to the involvement of a vast amount of trusted third parties (Ling & Archer, 2013).
Comments / 0