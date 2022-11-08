ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

atozsports.com

Tennessee drops hype video that will get Vols fans emotional

It’s unbelievable how quickly the Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season is nearing its end. Tennessee has just three regular-season games remaining. And Saturday is their final home game of the season — which means it’s the final time that numerous players, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman, will play at Neyland Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

ESPN’s Football Power Index makes big prediction for Missouri Tigers vs Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Knoxville has all the makings of a “trap game”. It’s a noon kickoff after Tennessee’s emotional loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Missouri is 4-5 but their record is a bit deceptive — only one of the Tigers’ losses has come by more than 7 points (that includes a four-point loss to Georgia in Columbia). Mizzou’s defense is also much improved this season which has led to offenses struggling against them at times.
COLUMBIA, MO
atozsports.com

Former Vols LB Henry To’o To’o ignored some of Nick Saban’s best advice when Alabama played Tennessee

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban gave some great advice this week during his coach’s show. Saban said he tells his players they need to “take it personal” each week in the SEC because Alabama’s opponents are taking it personal. His message was basically that if you don’t take it personal and your opponent does, then you’re at a major disadvantage.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tennessee Tribune

Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?

You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

