Roselyn “Rosie” Carroll (1930-2022)
Roselyn Grace “Rosie” Carroll, age 92, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on March 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Ilva (Fenicle) Radabaugh. On December 14, 1946 she married Homer Carroll, and he preceded her in death...
Roger Johansen (1934-2022)
Roger Perry Johansen, age 87, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 9, 2022 at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon. Roger worked as an estimator for Toledo Edison for many years. Roger was born on November 14, 1934 to the late Kris and Ruth (Perry) Johansen. On...
Vilay Sayarath (1973-2022)
Vilay Sayarath, age 49, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Ebied Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Vilay was a trooper with the Ohio State Patrol for 12 years prior to his medical retirement. He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years in the...
William “Bill” Ruffer (1930-2022)
William R. “Bill” Ruffer, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home after an extended illness. Mr. Ruffer was a 1948 graduate of Ridgeville High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1952, earning his wings in 1954.
Neil Rupp (1956-2022)
Neil Edward Rupp of Pettisville, Ohio died in an accident at work on November 9, 2022 at the age of 66. Neil loved nothing more than a good sunset, spending time with family, and being out on the Maumee River. He was an active member of Archbold Evangelical Church and...
Archbold Rotary Welcomes 56th Member
NEW MEMBER … Shane Hollenbaugh (right), the owner of Three Cord in Archbold recently became Rotary’s newest member. Proposed by Bill Rufenacht he became the club’s 56th member last month — officially becoming an Archbold Rotarian at the club’s meeting on October 14. The week before, Maureen (Mo) Bernath, the director of development at Sauder Village, became the club’s 55th member. She was also proposed by Bill Rufenacht.
Bryan Police Officer Jamie Mendez Sworn In As Police Captain
CAPTAIN … The Bryan Police Department was excited to announce that Jamie Mendez was sworn in as police captain on Monday, November 7 by Mayor Carrie Schlade. Captain Mendez brings over twenty years of law enforcement with him. Pictured is the Mayor Schalde swearing in Captain Mendez in council chambers. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Man Killed In Accident At Pettisville Grain Company
An accident that took place at the Pettisville Grain Company, located at 18251 County Road DE, has left one man dead. According to a press release put out by Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler, the call was received at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wauseon Fire Department responded...
Williams County Safe Communities Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of Deer
It’s deer season… on Ohio’s roadways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, AAA and the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition are all reminding drivers that November is peak time for deer-related crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving deer...
Delta School Board Member Completes Jail Sentence In Connection With Theft
Delta resident and current school board member Timothy Bower completed a 2-day jail sentence on theft charges. Bower was instructed to report to CCNO on November 4th in order to complete the 2-day sentence. This was in addition to the payment made to Walmart in relation to the theft. Bower...
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Land Donation From Bard-Steel Family Foundation
ACCEPTING LAND DONATION … Bryan City Council members Jim Kozumplik, Richard Hupe, Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman accepted a land donation of over 3,000 acres as part of their November 7 meeting. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of November 7 began with...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Stacy Lillard Appointed To Port Authority Board
WRITTEN POLICY … Williams County Highway Clerk Steve Humphrey passed out a newly assembled policy at the November 10, 2022 commissioners meeting,for the county concerning mailboxes damaged during winter plowing. County Engineer Todd Roth explained it to Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis, while assistant clerk Robin Kemp took notes. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Trial Requested In Lawsuit Against Pettisville School District
A lawsuit against the Pettisville Local School District, as previously reported by The Village Reporter, may be heading to trial. Court documents show that mediation efforts failed to provide an outcome that would make trial unnecessary. The document reads, “Defendants have communicated to plaintiff that mediation will not be beneficial...
