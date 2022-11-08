Probable cause moves deadly Ky. officer-involved crash case forward
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The man accused of killing a London police officer appeared before a judge Tuesday following the discovery of new evidence.
Casey Byrd is charged with murder and DUI after the death of Officer Logan Medlock on Oct. 30.
Byrd was allegedly speeding and under the influence when he hit and killed the officer in Laurel County.
On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to both of the offenses.
A cash bond of $1 million has been set as the case will now head to a grand jury.
