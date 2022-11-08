ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Probable cause moves deadly Ky. officer-involved crash case forward

By Marisa Hempel
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wmpz_0j3XBi0i00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The man accused of killing a London police officer appeared before a judge Tuesday following the discovery of new evidence.

Casey Byrd is charged with murder and DUI after the death of Officer Logan Medlock on Oct. 30.

RELATED:

Byrd was allegedly speeding and under the influence when he hit and killed the officer in Laurel County.

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to both of the offenses.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

A cash bond of $1 million has been set as the case will now head to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Killed in McCreary County, Hit by Truck

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night in McCreary County. According to state police, the crash occurred on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road around 9:30 pm Thursday night. Law enforcement officials said 30 year old Patrick J. Parriman of Whitley...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
People

'Good Boy, Get Him': Ky. Woman Gets 20 Years for Siccing Pit Bull on Man, Killing Him

Melissa Wolke, 40, pleaded guilty to murdering 55-year-old Donald Abner A Kentucky woman was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison after admitting to ordering her pit bull to attack a man she was assaulting, resulting in the man's death, PEOPLE confirms. A spokesperson for the Rockcastle County Circuit Court Clerk tells PEOPLE that Melissa Wolke, 40, agreed in October to plead guilty to murder in connection with the Jan. 10, 2020, death of 55-year-old Donald Abner. That day, police received a 911 call about a woman "jumping up and down"...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2021 homicide still under investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are asking for help from the public regarding a 2021 homicide investigation. On Oct. 3, 2021, officers gathered around the area of Killarney Lane and Eastern Bypass regarding a complaint of gunshots. At the scene, the police found Alexis Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Brian France, his K-9 “Maverick”, Deputy Skylar McFarland and interdiction unit deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor arrested a London man on drug charges following a traffic stop. Deputy France pulled over a pickup after noticing the driver, 61-year-old Roy Darrell Burns, fail to signal a turn. During the stop, deputies saw suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and deployed the K-9, which alerted for the presence of drugs. Deputies found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, assorted pills including Xanax and Clonazipam and drug paraphernalia. Burns was charged with trafficking and possession and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
somerset106.com

Laurel County School Police Chief Issues Scam Warning

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting School Police Chief Bobby Day is investigating a Scam brought to their attention. Laurel County Public Schools has been made aware of recent “spoofing” text scam where the sender claims to be Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. The scammer is asking for gift cards to be purchased. Chief Day says no one from Laurel County Public Schools will ever contact the public via unsolicited phone calls or text asking for money or the purchasing of gift cards. He says please do not correspond with the scammer if you receive a text or phone call. Laurel County Public Schools is working with the Kentucky State Police to resolve the issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
MONTICELLO, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fires are still burning in parts of south-central Kentucky. Firefighters say the rain is helping, but there are still some flames in Rockcastle County. There are not any new fires but they are working to put out the existing ones. Wildfires have burned about 1,900...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police

Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy