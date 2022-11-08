ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

A Steamy, Summer-Like Saturday in South Florida

Today’s weather may remind you more of September because it will be a rather hot and steamy Saturday for South Florida thanks to a southwest wind flow ahead of a weakening cold front traversing across the country. With sunshine and dissipating fog this morning, that will allow for temperatures...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s back to business after cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood have begun after Hurricane Nicole made landfall to the north of the city. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high surf, heavy rain and strong winds.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing last month from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. City of Miami Police said Dominique Alexandre was reported missing on Friday. However, the 76-year-old was last seen on Oct. 25 in an unspecified section of Little Haiti.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

City of Miami police find teen, infant missing from Brickell

(WSVN) - An infant boy and his teenage mother have been found and have returned home safely. The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit were asking for the public’s help in locating the teenager and her baby. Yailin Denni Vargas, 17, and her 5-month-old boy were last...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters respond to mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens mobile home went up in flames. On Saturday morning, officials said when they arrived at the trailer it was already up in flames. “Trailer homes tend to become fully engulfed pretty quickly,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Chavers. “They burn...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel set for demolishment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments. On Sunday, at around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s. The establishment served as a staple for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Department Officer Not Injured After Crash on Florida's Turnpike

Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle Friday on Florida's Turnpike. The crash took place in the southbound lanes around Southwest 40th Street. Miami Police said the officer was driving home when the accident took place. The officer, who was not identified, was not...
MIAMI, FL

