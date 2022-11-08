Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
WSVN-TV
A Steamy, Summer-Like Saturday in South Florida
Today’s weather may remind you more of September because it will be a rather hot and steamy Saturday for South Florida thanks to a southwest wind flow ahead of a weakening cold front traversing across the country. With sunshine and dissipating fog this morning, that will allow for temperatures...
WSVN-TV
Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s back to business after cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood have begun after Hurricane Nicole made landfall to the north of the city. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high surf, heavy rain and strong winds.
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing last month from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. City of Miami Police said Dominique Alexandre was reported missing on Friday. However, the 76-year-old was last seen on Oct. 25 in an unspecified section of Little Haiti.
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
Tropical Storm Nicole Destroys Part Of 'Iconic' Broward County Pier
'Irma destroyed all the rest out there in the front and now this,' a beachgoer said.
WSVN-TV
City of Miami police find teen, infant missing from Brickell
(WSVN) - An infant boy and his teenage mother have been found and have returned home safely. The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit were asking for the public’s help in locating the teenager and her baby. Yailin Denni Vargas, 17, and her 5-month-old boy were last...
WSVN-TV
Santa’s Enchanted Forest set to open after postponement amid Hurricane Nicole
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s popular Christmas theme park is set to open but at a new home. On Friday, at 6:30 p.m., it will host its 39th year on a 40-acre plot of land between Medley and Doral, along Northwest 87th Avenue and 74th Street. Santa’s Enchanted...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens mobile home went up in flames. On Saturday morning, officials said when they arrived at the trailer it was already up in flames. “Trailer homes tend to become fully engulfed pretty quickly,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Chavers. “They burn...
Click10.com
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel set for demolishment
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments. On Sunday, at around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s. The establishment served as a staple for...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Department Officer Not Injured After Crash on Florida's Turnpike
Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle Friday on Florida's Turnpike. The crash took place in the southbound lanes around Southwest 40th Street. Miami Police said the officer was driving home when the accident took place. The officer, who was not identified, was not...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole left her mark on the coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale by the Sea, Thursday. 7Skyforce showed the destruction from above. Wood planks were scattered and the...
wlrn.org
Evacuation orders and school closures in South Florida as Nicole looks set to become a hurricane
A turn to the north on Tuesday took Miami-Dade and Broward counties out of the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole. But not Palm Beach County: by Tuesday afternoon, hurricane warnings were issued for a large portion of Florida’s Atlantic Coast, from Boca Raton to north of Daytona Beach.
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Mayors Give Update on Preparation Efforts Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In anticipation for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Mayor Michael Udine gave updates as to preparation efforts across both counties. Although forecast tracks show Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida Wednesday, both Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of concern.
