Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down Lead Role in Grease
Happy Days actor Henry Winkler agreed with CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview broadcast yesterday that he was a “damn fool” for turning down the role of Danny Zuko in Grease—a part that was eventually played by John Travolta. Winkler played the iconic character Arthur Fonzarelli on the long-running sitcom from 1974 to 1984. “I thought: I’ve played the Fonz, I’m not going to do it again,’ Winkler told Wallace as he recalled being offered the role. “I should have just shut up and had a really good time making that movie.” Grease was the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time of its release, and catapulted Travolta to stardom. Read it at CNN
ComicBook
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and Possible Lobo Star, Didn't Tell DC About His New Head Tattoo
Jason Momoa seems to be taking on a bigger and better in Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Universe franchise – and he definitely didn't want to spoil a good thing by making executives nervous about his new head tattoo. Simple solution? He just didn't tell them. In a new...
18 Fan Reactions That Will Make You Want To Start Season 2 Of "The White Lotus" ASAP
"No thoughts, just Will Sharpe from The White Lotus."
ComicBook
1923: First Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Yellowstone Prequel Released
Yellowstone is becoming one of the biggest television franchises with the show's fifth season returning this week in addition to multiple spinoffs. The limited series 1883 ended earlier this year, but there's still plenty to look forward to from the Taylor Sheridan-created world. In addition to the upcoming 6666 and the rumored limited series that will follow the ranch's struggle during the 1940s and the 1960s, the highly-anticipated spinoff 1923 is debuting next month. The new series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and Vanity Fair just shared a first look at their characters from the show.
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
ComicBook
All Three NCIS Shows to Crossover in NCISverse Event
All three of CBS's NCIS shows, which make up the NCISverse, will crossover for the first time in a new event starting in January. The original NCIS launched in 2003 and began its 20th season in September. Since then, it's been joined by NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles. NCIS has become one of the biggest franchises at CBS, amassing over 4.1 trillion minutes viewed when you also include NCIS: New Orleans. The newly-dubbed NCISverse will continue to grow with the addition of the three-hour crossover event that will be available on CBS and to stream on Paramount+.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
ComicBook
New Netflix Drama Holds Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Every week Netflix debuts new programming on its streaming service but not all of them can say that they've premiered with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer's new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself can though, and still holds a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are eleven reviews for the ten-episode YA series but all of them carry the "Fresh" tomato symbol next to them. Even the audience score for the series is at a near-perfect number with a 94% approval rating from viewers so far. Here's what the reviews are saying:
ComicBook
Comedian Gallagher Dies at 76
Gallagher, a stand-up and prop comic known for smashing watermelons onstage as part of his act, has died, TMZ reports. The tabloid is in contact with Gallagher's longtime manager, who says that the comedian has been in poor health for quite some time, and passed away while under hospice care in Palm Springs early this morning. Organ failure is being cited as his cause of death, with a number of heart attacks having contributed to his declining health in recent years.
ComicBook
Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Batman Star Kevin Conroy
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has paid tribute to this Batman: The Animated Series co-star, Kevin Conroy, who died at the age of 66, following a battle of cancer. In his tribute post, Mark Hamill wrote: "Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother. #RIPKevinConroy 💔". Hamill was the Joker to Kevin Conroy's Batman in Batman: The Animated Series; the two actors' voicework created definitive portraits of The Joker and Batman (respectively), as well as a dynamic between the The Dark Knight and his greatest foe that may never be equaled in the minds of fans.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Box Office Estimates Rise After 10th Highest Opening Day Ever
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a strong start at the box office, posting the 10th-highest opening day in history. Marvel's Black Panther sequel earned $84 million on its first day at the box office, raising its opening weekend projections as high as $185 million. The film is achieving those numbers despite its 2 hours 41 minutes runtime. Critics and fans alike approve of Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.
ComicBook
DC Studios Fans Rally Around Jason Momoa Amid Lobo Speculation
Jason Momoa may actually kind of, sort of be Lobo—at least, that's what DC fans are hoping. Recent speculation has been running rampant after the actor said he's finally going to be able to do his ultimate dream project now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are overseeing DC Studios. Gunn then followed that up by joining the new social network Mastodon, sharing an image of Lobo as his first post on the platform.
ComicBook
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
