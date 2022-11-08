Read full article on original website
Tray C Plosh
4d ago
“Takes days…” I remember the days when we found out the results on Election Night. And y’all wonder why so many Americans have lost faith in the election process?? GO NEVADA! GO AMERICA! We got this!👊🏼🇺🇸
Reply(5)
22
William Gamboa
3d ago
Unfortunately to many Democrats moved from states they ruined and now come to Nevada it will take a miracle to pull this off. 😡
Reply(1)
20
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
WATCH: Kari Lake sounds off on 'embarrassment' over voting issues in Arizona
As Arizona voters face problems at the polls, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the issues at voting locations as an "embarrassment."
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections
On election eve, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki breaks down the final poll numbers and previews what Americans can expect in the country’s closest races.Nov. 7, 2022.
Nevada Senate election - live: Laxalt lead narrows as mail-in ballots favour Cortez Masto in crucial race
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Thursday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 79 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times. The race could still be subject to substantial shifts as two counties with the vast majority of voters - Clark and Washoe - continue to tabulate mail-in ballots late into Wednesday night with large margins for Democrats, according to the Nevada Independent. Those...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
Nearly three-quarters of Jewish voters think Trump and Maga are a ‘threat to Jews in America’, survey finds
Jewish people block entrance to Trump administration's 'concentration camps' for migrants. American Jewish voters overwhelmingly backed Democrats in Tuesday’s midterm election and view former president Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again (Maga) movement as a threat, a survey conducted by the liberal advocacy group J-Street has found.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
Ousted Dem campaign chair blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She had almost nothing to do’ with our wins
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) — the House Democratic campaign chairman — slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday for blaming the party’s losses in New York on state Democratic leadership. “Let’s be clear, she had almost nothing to do with what turned out to be an...
Nevada's Clark County has more than 50,000 ballots left to count, expecting bulk to be tallied by Saturday
Nevada's largest county still had more than 50,000 mail ballots to count Friday as several races, including the Senate and governor, hang in the balance.
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Nymag.com
How Accurate Were the Polls in the 2022 Elections?
During the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, there was near-constant chatter about the possibility that the publicly available polls were flawed or just plain wrong. Polls are never perfectly accurate, of course. But there had been a lot of angst over the inability of the polling industry at large to predict Donald Trump’s 2016 win and stronger-than-expected 2020 performance. This led to a big debate over problems with getting voters (especially Trump voters) to respond to traditional phone-interview polling and the divergence of different pollsters using different methodologies. Polls were actually pretty exact in the last midterm election in 2018, but nobody had a clear handle on which precedent would be accurate.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early Election Day voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voters. The new number places yet another level of scrutiny around Nashville’s voting system, which has faced criticism after The Associated Press reported that voters were being given ballots for incorrect congressional and statehouse races. The problem involves precincts that were split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts. Republicans pushed back on the idea that redistricting caused the problem. Instead, they’ve placed the blame on Nashville election officials even though similar problems have popped up elsewhere across the state.
NBC News
536K+
Followers
60K+
Post
344M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 26