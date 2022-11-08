New Jersey Standout Kaj Sanders Recaps Electric Notre Dame Visit

2024 defensive back Kaj Sanders was one of the top prospects on campus at Notre Dame this weekend

Notre Dame has had plenty of success in the state of New Jersey in the past and present, most recently by landing Bergen Catholic quarterback Steve Angeli and defensive back Jayden Bellamy in the 2022 class. During the team’s massive recruiting weekend with their battle against Clemson, the Irish staff welcomed the latest star from Bergen Catholic, 2024 defensive back Kaj Sanders .

The New Jersey native has developed a deep relationship with the folks around Notre Dame, having started the communication as his former teammates were going through the process. This recent visit allowed Sanders to experience everything that makes Notre Dame special, and the trip certainly delivered.

The game set the tone for the visit, and delivered an unforgettable moment.

"The atmosphere was so amazing,” Sanders said. "It was really electric and loud! The highlights are every third down or fourth down and how loud the stadium got!”

Sanders also got the chance to celebrate the victory first hand. The energy around the stadium really stood out.

"My interactions with everyone at the game was really cool,” he stated. "The fans seemed like they were really into it and I loved it. My favorite part was storming the field after the game. That was crazy!”

After some struggles early in the season for Notre Dame, this weekend was exactly what the program needed. From the game result to impact with recruits, it was a game atmosphere to remember. Seeing that on field success was massive for recruits, including Sanders.

"It was good to see them be able to bounce back from a rough start to finally start being the team they are supposed to be,” Sanders explained. “It was great to see.”

The staff continues to develop a fantastic relationship with Sanders and is keeping close tabs on the talented defender. That interest is reciprocated and is worthy of keeping a close eye on as Sanders lets his recruiting process play out.

This past weekend was a big step.

Sanders has been a difference maker on the defensive side of the football for the Crusaders. In nine games, the junior has recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and five pass breakups. He has also made an impact on offense, although sparingly, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns 13 carries.

The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back is rated as a four-star recruit by On3. They have him pegged as the No. 241 overall player and the No. 22 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class.

The New Jersey native is also collecting some impressive offers. Some of Sanders’ notable offers include the Irish, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Duke, Louisville, West Virginia, Syracuse, and Rutgers among others.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter