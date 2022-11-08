Read full article on original website
DVM 360
Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care
Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
DVM 360
Job-hunting tips for newly graduated veterinarians
You may be a newly graduated veterinarian or looking toward finishing your fourth year of veterinary school. Your sights turn to landing that first job. You are nearing the finish line after 8 years of advanced education, long nights, nerve-racking tests, tears, and pure grit. As you await the results of your North American Veterinary Licensing Examination, you field contacts from recruiters and suggestions from classmates, professors, and family as you weigh the plethora of options for that first position.
earth.com
What does a cat-friendly veterinary experience look like?
While good feline healthcare clearly requires visiting the veterinary clinic, many components of a veterinary visit or stay may potentially result in negative experiences for the cats. These impacts can be far-reaching, including distress and prolonged recovery from illness for the cats, and, for the medical team, the risk of misleading test results and clinical findings, possible injuries, and increased difficulties with handling the cats at future veterinary visits.
DVM 360
dvm360® product report: Shrimp-based protein, plus a wearable locator and more
Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. trū Protein is a high-protein, low-fat pet food and treat ingredient made from 100% ground raw shrimp. It provides nutritional value for companion animals, along with the tasty, authentic taste of shrimp. It is pathogen free and 100% traceable because of the company’s patented Tidal Basin technology.
DVM 360
ElleVet Sciences joins forces with Fear Free
Two entities aim to improve emotional experience for pets, trained pet professionals, and pet parents. Fear Free, LLC, and ElleVet Sciences have teamed up to assist veterinary and pet professionals, pet owners, and animal welfare communities with promoting pets' success in managing stressful situations. ElleVet Sciences’ products calms pets without sedating them, enabling them to respond to the positive reinforcement approaches practiced by Fear Free Certified veterinarians.
