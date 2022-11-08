Read full article on original website
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals - Early Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. A bunch of Xbox games and accessories are on sale leading up to Black Friday 2022, including blockbuster exclusives and first-party controllers. Deals ahead of the big shopping holiday tend to be fleeting, with prices fluctuating from now until the week of Thanksgiving. So, if something catches your eye, it might be worth taking a closer look.
Best Amazon Black Friday Early Deals: Games, Laptops, TVs, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon is offering a variety of early Black Friday deals, giving you a chance to score laptops, monitors, games, headsets, and more at some of the lowest prices of the year. We’re not sure how long most of these will stick around, and since Amazon is one of the most popular shopping destinations of Black Friday 2022, you’ll want to move fast before products begin selling out.
PS Plus November Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
This month the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is gaining some big additions. Members at the Extra and Premium tiers can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2. But that's not all because also...
How To Build A MiSTer, The Ultimate Retro Gaming Box
From humble RetroPie setups to the pricey Analogue Pocket, retro gaming boxes are big business these days. The current crop of gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X are great machines in their own right, but they don't offer much in the way of retro goodness--especially compared to standalone emulators. As such, if you're looking to revisit the past on your TV, building a dedicated retro box is probably the right move.
Grab 2 Free Games At The Epic Games Store This Week
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Love Nikki Dev Paper Games Announced New Open-World Action Game With Trailer
Chinese studio Paper Games just announced a new open-world action game called Project The Perceiver, developed by internal sub-studio 17ZHE. It's certainly a surprise announcement, as Paper Games is very well-known for producing the popular dress-up game Shining Nikki and the Nikki Up2U series. From the trailer, it looks like...
Have a Nice Death - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Have a Nice Death is a hand-drawn 2D Action Roguelike where gamers will assume the role of Death, Founder and CEO of Death Incorporated, the giant underworld organization responsible for processing souls in the afterlife. As the company’s supreme leader, they will explore the darkly charming, procedurally generated departments of the corporation’s headquarters to round up and rehabilitate rogue employees who have been ignoring company protocol and snatching up far too many souls on Earth. Getting the depart.
God Of War Ragnarok Mine Puzzle Guide
In God of War Ragnarok, an early mine puzzle in Svartalfheim may prove to be the first time you'll be stopped dead in your tracks. This tricky puzzle demands Kratos use his frosty Leviathan Axe in a clever new way, but without much of a tutorial from the game, you're likely to get stuck. Fear not: We're here to help. Here's how to solve the mine puzzle in God of War Ragnarok.
PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For October 2022 Revealed -- Call Of Duty Takes First Place
Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for October 2022, and as confirmed earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been the biggest winner in a very competitive period. Across the world on both PS5 and PS4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has won first place, easily beating EA and Take-Two's popular sports games along the way.
Fake Gaming "Blue Tick" Accounts Are Making Twitter Even More Chaotic
A verified Twitter account used to be proof that your identity was genuine, but since Elon Musk purchased the social media platform, things have changed for the worse. Anyone with $8 to spare can unlock the desirable blue tick icon next to their account name, which has led to a series of fake verified accounts popping up online.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer
Available on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and PC on November 11. Coming to the VCS. It was 1972... "American Pie" was on the radio, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl and the modern gaming industry was born. 50 years later, Atari celebrates a very special birthday by releasing an anthology of its history complete with games, interviews, and memorabilia. In addition, you'll find 6 new games including the final installment of the Swordquest series.
Marvel Snap Decks - Best Pool 2 Decks
Marvel Snap’s Pool 2 has the fewest cards of all current pools but brings in powerhouses such as Jubilee and Hobgoblin. These cards are unlocked throughout Collection Levels 222 to 474. This guide will detail some of the best Marvel Snap decks and tactics you can implement that will have you reign supreme over your opponents using all Pool 2 decks.
Venba - Announcement Trailer
Play as an Indian mother, Venba, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and decipher long lost family recipes. Through branching conversations, explore a story about family, love, and loss.
Get 5 Great Steam Games For $15 For A Limited Time
Fanatical is celebrating its 10th birthday by offering a bunch of cheap Steam games in its Birthday Favorites Bundle, as well as giving away free games, coupons, and other prizes--including a $150 grand prize. With the Birthday Favorites Bundle, customers can create their own package of up to 5 discounted...
WoW: Dragonflight Pre-Patch Phase 2 Patch Notes Revealed
The second phase of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-patch is right around the corner, and Blizzard has now revealed the official patch notes ahead of the update's arrival on November 15. As previously announced, phase two of the pre-patch update will introduce Dracthyr Evokers, the game's new race (that is...
Today's Wordle Answer (#509) - November 10, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on November 10. Unfortunately for players, a tough answer awaits them. Luckily, there are fairly common letters featured throughout the word, so it shouldn't be too difficult for players to eventually answer.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Newest Hero Comes Alive As A Stunning Hot Toys Collectible
Hot Toys has debuted an early look at its next collectible figure, this time shining the spotlight on the latest hero to bear the mantle of the Black Panther. Like previous releases, this will be a sixth-scale figure that's designed to be incredibly realistic and comes with a number of extras.
DMZ Gameplay Revealed, Gamers React | GameSpot News
Call of Duty fans were pleasantly surprised yesterday when Infinity Ward held an invite only Warzone 2.0 event. Call of Duty creators like CouRage, ModernWarzone, NoisyButters and more played the game for their audiences and showed off a lot of what was detailed in the most recent Call of Duty blog post. This includes loadouts, various points of interest, and 3rd person mode.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Who Buy MW2 Will Get Extra XP Until October 2023
Activision has announced a special perk for those who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to encourage them to jump into Warzone 2.0. In a blog post, Activision announced that all Modern Warfare II owners will get "premium XP" in Warzone 2.0. At the end of each Warzone 2.0...
Battlefield 2042 Joining Game Pass Ultimate, Going Free For A Limited Time
Electronic Arts and DICE have released the latest development update video for Battlefield 2042, revealing what's next for the multiplayer shooter. This includes multiple free play opportunities to come in the future and the start of a new season for the game. Additionally, EA announced that Battlefield 2042 will join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (via EA Access) with the start of Season 3 very soon.
