The appointments continue a run of hires that the Swiss bank is making in India and other parts of the wider Asia region. Julius Baer has added to its onshore India team, bringing in Akul Juneja (pictured) as managing director and senior advisor, who is based in New Delhi. It has also made a number of other hires who report to Juneja. The appointments continue a run of hires by the bank for the India market (see examples here.)

2 DAYS AGO