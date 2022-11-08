Read full article on original website
Related
wealthbriefingasia.com
Moonfare Launches Family Office Investment Platform
The move comes in response to rising demand for private market investing. This week Moonfare, the Germany-based digital private equity platform, launched a private market investing platform for eligible family offices. According to the firm, around 60 per cent of family offices surveyed by Moonfare, and the UK-based association Global...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Who's Moving Where In Wealth Management? – IIFA
The latest moves and appointments for senior roles for Asia-Pacific wealth management. Chris Cummings, chief executive of the UK Investment Association (IA) and Sally Wong, chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association have been elected as chair and deputy chair, respectively, of the International Investment Funds Association board.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Asset Allocators Remain Confident On Alternative Asset Class Prospects
During September, the firms surveyed decision-makers within the limited partner and asset allocator marketplace. A survey of alternative investments allocators showed that they intend to boost (55 per cent) or maintain (41 per cent) exposure to these assets, highlighting their attractions at a time of inflation, rising rates and stock market volatility.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Julius Baer Adds To Onshore India Teams
The appointments continue a run of hires that the Swiss bank is making in India and other parts of the wider Asia region. Julius Baer has added to its onshore India team, bringing in Akul Juneja (pictured) as managing director and senior advisor, who is based in New Delhi. It has also made a number of other hires who report to Juneja. The appointments continue a run of hires by the bank for the India market (see examples here.)
