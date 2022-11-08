Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
Birmingham man taken into custody in relation to Sept. 20 murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Stephen Scott Jr., 19, of Irondale. Officials said Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was taken into custody. According to police reports, Scott was found shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 1700 block...
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
Employee charged in shooting at east Birmingham convenience store
An east Birmingham store employee is under arrest after a shooting earlier this week. Mazin Othman, a 40-year-old employee of the Chevron at 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard, is charged with second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. East Precinct officers responded at 8:46 p.m. Monday to a...
Second suspect arrested in Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with Capital Murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, according to the Hoover Police Department.
One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
3 arrested in connection with shooting at Shades Mountain Baptist Church
Three people are under arrest and facing charges in connection with a shooting at Shades Mountain Baptist Church on November 6.
2 men shot, including one with life-threatening injuries, in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield Police Department is investigating the scene where two people were shot Friday evening. The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Woodward Road. According to a Midfield official, the victims were two men in their twenties who were shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one […]
Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
Birmingham Police asking for public’s help to find suspect in June shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the shooter in an incident that left one dead and one injured on June 6 of this year. Michael Arrington and a female passenger were shot while sitting in his white van on the 1100 block...
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
3 charged with assault, robbery in Shades Mountain Baptist Church basketball court shooting
Three people have been charged in connection with the weekend shooting at the basketball court outside a Vestavia Hills church. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Shades Mountain Baptist Church. Vestavia Hills police on Thursday announced charges against three people - a woman and two men. Lameka Roshundra Cook, 49,...
Your Week in Review for November 06, 2022
Person shot at basketball court outside church in Vestavia Hills. One person was shot at an outdoor basketball court Sunday and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Full story here. Woman found dead off road in Pell City. Officials responded to a...
Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van
Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fatal car accident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. BFRS says two cars were involved in the accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One of the cars caught on fire. One person has died as a...
