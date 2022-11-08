ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man taken into custody in relation to Sept. 20 murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Stephen Scott Jr., 19, of Irondale. Officials said Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was taken into custody. According to police reports, Scott was found shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 1700 block...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Second suspect arrested in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with Capital Murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, according to the Hoover Police Department.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 men shot, including one with life-threatening injuries, in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield Police Department is investigating the scene where two people were shot Friday evening. The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Woodward Road. According to a Midfield official, the victims were two men in their twenties who were shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one […]
MIDFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for November 06, 2022

Person shot at basketball court outside church in Vestavia Hills. One person was shot at an outdoor basketball court Sunday and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Full story here. Woman found dead off road in Pell City. Officials responded to a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fatal car accident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. BFRS says two cars were involved in the accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One of the cars caught on fire. One person has died as a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

