Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 0