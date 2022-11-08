Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
Rachel Brown resigns as principal at Lafayette High; will remain until Thanksgiving break
Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System. Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break. “I am...
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
theadvocate.com
Debate gets tense as Fire and Police board discuss Wayne Griffin taking promotional exam
Tense discussion over newly reinstated Lafayette police officer Wayne Griffin testing for a promotion turned into Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board members shouting over each other at a Wednesday meeting. The issue on the agenda was retroactively approving Griffin’s admittance to test to become a lieutenant in...
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 1st round of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are beginning in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow along below for live updates from games were covering. If you're having a hard time finding the...
beckersasc.com
Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M
Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
theadvocate.com
Wreckin' Rams destroy Riverdale to set up rematch with Carencro
SCOTT — Before Acadiana’s first-round playoff game against Riverdale on Friday, Wreckin’ Rams coach Matt McCullough said it was critical his team didn’t overlook the Rebels. After all, the Rebels were 3-7 in the regular season and a huge impending rematch with Carencro awaited the Rams...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Best Lafayette Restaurants | 7 Must-Try Restaurants in Lafayette LA
Food is an intricate part of Cajun culture. Food in Louisiana is almost a religion. That’s why you hear onions, bell peppers, and celery referred to as “The Trinity.” Here are a few of my favorite Lafayette restaurants. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Lafayette Restaurants. Café...
newwaysministry.org
Alumni: “Worst Treatment” for Being LGBTQ+ Was at St. Thomas More Catholic School
LGBTQ+ alumni of a Catholic school in the Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana have continued their efforts to stop a new diocesan new anti-transgender policy from being implemented at the school. “We Demand More” is an advocacy group of alumni that has gathered over 100 testimonies from former students about their...
Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home surrenders to police
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette Tuesday arrested a suspect without violence, police said. The situation in the 200 block of West End Avenue near Delord Street ended when Darrell Anderson surrendered to law enforcement. He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center […]
LPD: Man shot in attempted homicide
Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress Monday evening.
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
Trash Strewn About Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette
Why am I angry about it? For a few reasons, with the main reason being this - someone doesn't care about Acadiana.
kadn.com
Opelousas Police Chief Ousted Amid Violence
Opelousas, La (KADN)- With three candidates in the race for Opelousas Chief of Police, Graig "Twin" Leblanc, won 53% of the vote and will take office in January. Current Opelousas Chief of Police Martin Mclendon understands one of the major factors for the loss is the gun violence in the city. "Families that have been affected by it, the community who is frustrated with it. That record is sitting before me. It's undeniable that we have gun violence across Opelousas, across the United States."
APD: person shot multiple times found in driveway
An officer located a person laying in a driveway of the 1700 block of Frank's Alley who had been shot multiple times.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Lake Arthur elects new mayor; Elton heads to a runoff
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur elected a new mayor Tuesday. The race for mayor of Elton, however, is headed for a Dec. 10 runoff. Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Town of Elton:. Only one vote separated the top two...
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
Comments / 0