Opelousas, La (KADN)- With three candidates in the race for Opelousas Chief of Police, Graig "Twin" Leblanc, won 53% of the vote and will take office in January. Current Opelousas Chief of Police Martin Mclendon understands one of the major factors for the loss is the gun violence in the city. "Families that have been affected by it, the community who is frustrated with it. That record is sitting before me. It's undeniable that we have gun violence across Opelousas, across the United States."

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO