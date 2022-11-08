ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
beckersasc.com

Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams destroy Riverdale to set up rematch with Carencro

SCOTT — Before Acadiana’s first-round playoff game against Riverdale on Friday, Wreckin’ Rams coach Matt McCullough said it was critical his team didn’t overlook the Rebels. After all, the Rebels were 3-7 in the regular season and a huge impending rematch with Carencro awaited the Rams...
LAFAYETTE, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best Lafayette Restaurants | 7 Must-Try Restaurants in Lafayette LA

Food is an intricate part of Cajun culture. Food in Louisiana is almost a religion. That’s why you hear onions, bell peppers, and celery referred to as “The Trinity.” Here are a few of my favorite Lafayette restaurants. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Lafayette Restaurants. Café...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home surrenders to police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette Tuesday arrested a suspect without violence, police said. The situation in the 200 block of West End Avenue near Delord Street ended when Darrell Anderson surrendered to law enforcement. He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas Police Chief Ousted Amid Violence

Opelousas, La (KADN)- With three candidates in the race for Opelousas Chief of Police, Graig "Twin" Leblanc, won 53% of the vote and will take office in January. Current Opelousas Chief of Police Martin Mclendon understands one of the major factors for the loss is the gun violence in the city. "Families that have been affected by it, the community who is frustrated with it. That record is sitting before me. It's undeniable that we have gun violence across Opelousas, across the United States."
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy