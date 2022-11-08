Read full article on original website
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Friday November 11, 2022
NCZ001-018-VAZ015-111700- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0012.221111T0810Z-221112T0000Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Grayson- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Independence,. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. WHERE…In North Carolina, Ashe and Watauga Counties. In. Virginia, Grayson County. WHEN…Until 7 PM EST...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
QC Hometown: Southern hospitality at Lincolnton’s City Lunch for 66 years
It’s the go-to breakfast and lunch spot for hundreds of people daily.
Bristol announces 1st-ever Winter Wonderland Christmas tree display
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2. Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by […]
wataugaonline.com
New event: Flood Warning for Watauga & Ashe through 4am Saturday Nov 12
NCC009-189-120900- /O.NEW.KRNK.FA.W.0013.221111T2054Z-221112T0900Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY…. WHAT…Extensive flooding caused by prolonged moderate to heavy. rainfall is occurring. WHERE…A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the. following counties, Ashe and Watauga. WHEN…Until 400 AM EST Saturday. IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
Veterans can eat for free at these locations on Nov. 11
(WJHL) — Many eateries honor veterans by serving them a free meal on Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, those who served can grab a free bite at the following restaurants. Shoney’sWhere: 2120 N. Roan St. in Johnson CityWhen: 6-11 a.m. Wild Wing CafeWhere: 71 Wilson Ave. in Johnson CityWhen: 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.More: […]
Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
skisoutheast.com
Appalachian Announces New RFID Ticketing System
Appalachian Ski Mountain has announced a major upgrade to get guests on the slopes faster. The Blowing Rock resort has announced the transition to an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) ticketing system for the 2022-23 season. “Our new RFID slope access and equipment rental system combine very nicely with our online...
sequoyahscribe.com
Sullivan North mural causes controversy for KCS
Kingsport City Schools recently bought the former Sullivan North building as a new home for Sevier Middle. There have been some arguments about whether or not a large mural at Sullivan North should be painted over or edited. The mural is located in the school library. Sevier is supposed to...
Elkin Tribune
Long-forgotten War of 1812 veteran grave rediscovered
Grave marker of Edmund McKinney, a veteran of the War of 1812. Mark Slaughter (left) and Doug Mitchell (right) at the restored monument of a Surry County veteran of the War of 1812. Just in time for Veterans Day, the grave of an area veteran of the War of 1812...
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
