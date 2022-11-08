Budzinski defeats Deering for Illinois 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski defeated opponent Republican Regan Deering in the election for the U.S. 13th Congressional District in Illinois.

“I’ve spent my entire career bringing people together to deliver results for working families, and I’m eager to build upon that work in Congress,” Budzinski said. “We have a lot of work to do – families are struggling today, and they deserve a champion in Congress that will be laser focused on reducing costs so they can get ahead.”

Nikki Budzinski formerly worked for several labor groups before advising Governor J.B. Pritzker and President Joe Biden. Regan Deering is a small business owner and a former teacher. She is also the granddaughter of former ADM CEO Dwayne Andreas.

This would be the first term for both Budzinski and Deering. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) currently represents a majority of the district, but the Democratic state legislature drew him out of the district during redistricting.

The 13th District covers parts of the Metro East, Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign-Urbana.

