Cleveland, OH

Car smashes into Cleveland clothing store

By Danielle Cotterman
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating a potential ‘ smash and grab .’

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a car crashed into the Blueprint Boutique on Superior Avenue at East 33rd Street. When first responders arrived, they tell FOX 8 no one was in the car.

Woman accused of assaulting kids on Ohio school bus: Investigators
There is no word yet if anything was taken from the clothing store.

