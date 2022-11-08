Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
27 First News
Lorna Kay Bernadella, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorna Kay Bernadella, age 48, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 26, 1974, the daughter of Barbara Ann (Bates) and Sheldon Valgene Wilson. Lorna has been a caregiver for the past 11 years with...
27 First News
Tammy A. Somerville, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy A. Somerville, 57, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born November 1, 1965, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nick and Sharon (Kohler) Schmader. Tammy was a 1984 graduate of Linesville High School. A former long time...
27 First News
Howard J. Hawks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard J. Hawks, 83, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born June 29, 1939, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Howard Raymond Hawks and Ellen Smith Hawks. Howard was employed...
27 First News
Raymond Tracy Dangerfield, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Tracy Dangerfield, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to Raymond B. and Gertrude Dangerfield. He was a machinist and worked in the manufacturing business for most of his career. Raymond is...
27 First News
Marcus K. Brundidge, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcus K. Brundidge, 41 departed this life Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 8:07 a.m. at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia. following complications from a short illness. He was born November 26, 1980 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Avis M. Brundidge and Brian K. Beaver.
27 First News
Curtis L. Gibson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis L. Gibson, 81, passed away Monday morning, November 7, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles. Curt was born on June 15, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late W.B. and Helen Gibson. He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School...
27 First News
Thomas Wolcott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Wolcott, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 4, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and the late Dorothy (Jaster) Wolcott. Thomas was involved with the Salvation...
27 First News
Harold Simeon Dean, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Simeon Dean, Sr., 60, of 2070 Palmyra Road, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. He was born April 16, 1962 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Bishop Robert Lee and Essie Mae Gross Dean Sr. Harold was...
27 First News
Dion James Gragorace, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Dion James Gragorace, age 51, of Struthers pass away at home. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 18, 1971 to Robert J. and Patricia A. (Barbato) Gragorace. Dion is survived by his mother, Patricia of...
27 First News
Steve Ference, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Ference passed away on the morning of Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his home in the Shepherd of the Valley retirement community in Girard, Ohio. Steve was born in March 24, 1932 in New York City, New York to Steve and Theresa Ferenc. He...
27 First News
Dorothy Morello Roos, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Morello Roos age 87, loving mother of three, adoring grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Center in Warren. She was born on January 10, 1935 in Ravenna, Ohio; the...
27 First News
Jill L. (Bauman) Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill L. Wagner, 81, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Jill was born at her family home in Youngstown on November 13, 1940, to her late parents, Jerre and Evelyn Hazlett Bauman. Raised in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Leona E. “Dolly” Mordocco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona E. “Dolly” Mordocco, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 5, 2022. Dolly was born September 18, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony D. and Florence A. Severino Walley. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and was a decorator...
27 First News
Laura Lyleen Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lyleen Kennedy, age 65, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on March 31, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Anthony and Nancy (Woodrum) Canal. She worked as a masotherapist in the health care industry for most of her career. Laura is...
27 First News
Sherrill Vanderhoeven, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherrill Vanderhoeven of Niles passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 5:01 p.m. in University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was 72 years old. Sherrill was born in Evergreen, Alabama on March 11, 1950, the daughter of the late William George Smith, Sr. and...
27 First News
Thelma (Henderson) Collins, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 7, 2022, Thelma Collins, age 75 of Niles, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on January 29, 1947, one of seven children born to Holly and Baline (Roe) Henderson. Her siblings are Orville, Arthur, Eileen, Ann, Willis and Wanda.
27 First News
Rebecca Ewing, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Ewing of Alliance, Ohio passed away on November 9, 2022. She was born June 27, 1966. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
27 First News
John Anthony Jenkins, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony Jenkins, Sr., 62, of 1136 Clearview Street, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, at 8:30 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Niles, following complications from an extended illness. He was born August 26, 1960 in Florence, South Carolina, the son of Cordie...
27 First News
Kimberly Lynn (Veneroso) Armstrong, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kimberly Lynn (Veneroso) Armstrong, age 51, died peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on August 10, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Barbara Veneroso. Following her graduation from Wilson...
27 First News
Donna J. (Martin) Markovich, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Martin) Markovich, 52, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born December 23, 1969, in Youngstown, a daughter of Loran and Louise Parker Martin. Donna was a 1988 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Johnson...
Comments / 0