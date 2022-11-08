Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
One Bank donates $225,000 to charities across the Upper Cumberland
Bank talks charity, history and what drives them to give back. Cookeville – For some, birthdays are a reminder of the passage of time and an opportunity to reflect, but for the past two years, One Bank of TN has spent its birthday not receiving gifts but giving them.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022
Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
WKRN
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Man killed in shooting involving Metro police officers. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Family discovers bodies of 3 veterans buried in loved one’s tomb
A World War II veteran’s family has learned the remains of not one, but three Marines had been mistakenly buried in their loved one’s tomb more than seven decades ago.
ucbjournal.com
CRMC primary care physicians join Summit Medical Group
Cookeville – Cookeville Regional Medical Center announces that the. primary care providers of Cookeville Regional Medical Group, located at 128. North Whitney, will soon be joining the provider network of. , the largest primary care organization in East Tennessee. Based in Knoxville, Summit will assume practice operations for CRMG...
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
The sheriff's office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.
wgnsradio.com
Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.
(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
WSMV
Former Nashville teacher indicted on solicitation of statutory rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former teacher at a Nashville high school has been indicted on four counts of solicitation of statutory rape involving a student. Travis Boyd Prince, who worked as a teacher at Overton High School, was indicted Thursday by a Davidson County grand jury, court records show. Prince resigned from Metro Nashville Public Schools in July.
Semi driver dies in rollover crash in Smith County
The driver of a semi-truck was killed in a crash late Tuesday night in Smith County.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee is epicenter of U.S. flu cases as flu vaccinations lag behind
The CDC says Tennessee is among three epicenters of the flu virus across the country right now, experiencing the highest levels of flu virus spread in the country.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wjle.com
Hartsville Man Airlifted After Crash on Bright Hill Road
A 69-year-old Hartsville man was airlifted after a one vehicle crash this morning (Thursday) on Bright Hill Road. According to Trooper Chris Delong of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Larry Gregory, Sr. was driving a 1990 Geo Tracker when he went off the road and struck a utility pole. Gregory reportedly suffered a head injury, a possible broken leg, and other internal injuries. He was airlifted from near the scene and flown by helicopter ambulance to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WSMV
Flu closes several Middle Tennessee schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the flu continues to spread, it has left some school districts in Middle Tennessee closed. Coffee County and Perry County schools were closed on Monday because of flu cases. Cannon County schools were closed three days last week for the same reason. Hickman county schools...
