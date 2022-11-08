ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

murfreesboro.com

PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022

Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Man killed in shooting involving Metro police officers. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

CRMC primary care physicians join Summit Medical Group

Cookeville – Cookeville Regional Medical Center announces that the. primary care providers of Cookeville Regional Medical Group, located at 128. North Whitney, will soon be joining the provider network of. , the largest primary care organization in East Tennessee. Based in Knoxville, Summit will assume practice operations for CRMG...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.

(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Former Nashville teacher indicted on solicitation of statutory rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former teacher at a Nashville high school has been indicted on four counts of solicitation of statutory rape involving a student. Travis Boyd Prince, who worked as a teacher at Overton High School, was indicted Thursday by a Davidson County grand jury, court records show. Prince resigned from Metro Nashville Public Schools in July.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Hartsville Man Airlifted After Crash on Bright Hill Road

A 69-year-old Hartsville man was airlifted after a one vehicle crash this morning (Thursday) on Bright Hill Road. According to Trooper Chris Delong of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Larry Gregory, Sr. was driving a 1990 Geo Tracker when he went off the road and struck a utility pole. Gregory reportedly suffered a head injury, a possible broken leg, and other internal injuries. He was airlifted from near the scene and flown by helicopter ambulance to Vanderbilt Hospital.
HARTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flu closes several Middle Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the flu continues to spread, it has left some school districts in Middle Tennessee closed. Coffee County and Perry County schools were closed on Monday because of flu cases. Cannon County schools were closed three days last week for the same reason. Hickman county schools...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

