Maricopa County ranks No. 1 for talent attraction
A new report ranks Arizona and Maricopa County as national leaders for adding skilled jobs and workers over the last five years. For the fifth time in the last six years, Maricopa County claimed the no. 1 spot in the Talent Attraction Scorecard released by Lightcast, a global leader in labor market analytics.
Here are the 2022 Az Business Angels of the Year
Each year, Az Business Angels casts a spotlight on the nonprofits, business leaders, and organizations that are making the biggest impact on our communities. : Champions of Change: Nonprofit social services organizations of the year. : Nominations open for 2023 Champions of Change. “We want to engage the nonprofit leaders...
Fiesta Bowl Friday with Davina Seville
In 1971, nine local business leaders gained approval from the NCAA on the idea of an Arizona-based college football bowl game to enhance the stature of the state. Today, that game is the iconic Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. This year, the game will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at State Farm Stadium and serve as a College Football Playoff Semifinal Game. The winner will go on to the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9, 2023.
Students at Arizona charter schools score among U.S. leaders
Newly-released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), better known as the Nation’s Report Card, demonstrate continued strong performance among students attending Arizona charter schools. Overall, Arizona district and charter students scored at approximately the national average among 4th and 8th graders in the NAEP testing areas...
ACC approves energy saving programs for APS and TEP customers
Yesterday, utility regulators at Arizona Corporation Commission approved new energy saving programs for Arizona Public Service (APS) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers. The energy efficiency programs, unique to each service territory, will give customers more options to save money on their utility bills and improve the health and safety of individuals. The decision to approve $97 million annually for both utilities includes funding for several new offerings, such as Advanced Rooftop Controls that improve indoor air quality for public schools and expanded access to home weatherization services that can make or break many customers’ electric bills.
Development of new education facilities focuses on flexibility, safety
In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Arizona charted a new course to diversify its economy, attracting businesses in the semiconductor, electric vehicle and advanced manufacturing industries. These investments will provide jobs for locals but will also bring new families — and students — to the Grand Canyon State. Fred Bueler, vice president at Chasse Building Team, says that the southwest, northwest and southeast reaches of Greater Phoenix are experiencing the highest rates of growth and seeing an influx of new education facilities coming out of the ground.
These 18 founders share how practicing gratitude helped their business mindset
Founders, does gratitude really transform your brain? How has practicing gratitude helped your business mindset?. To help you acknowledge the benefits of practicing gratitude in business, we asked founders and other thought leaders this question for their best strategies. From helping you develop a growth mindset to improving sleep quality, there are several ways that gratitude can transform your brain and in turn, improve your overall mindset to best run your business.
