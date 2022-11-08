In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Arizona charted a new course to diversify its economy, attracting businesses in the semiconductor, electric vehicle and advanced manufacturing industries. These investments will provide jobs for locals but will also bring new families — and students — to the Grand Canyon State. Fred Bueler, vice president at Chasse Building Team, says that the southwest, northwest and southeast reaches of Greater Phoenix are experiencing the highest rates of growth and seeing an influx of new education facilities coming out of the ground.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO