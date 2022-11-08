West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

Red Flag Warning for portions of the Ohio Valley.

The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for the day tomorrow with forecast winds around 5-10 mph, low relative humidity (R.H. %), and high temperatures could contribute to extreme fire behavior.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.