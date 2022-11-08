West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday.Close
The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for the day tomorrow with forecast winds around 5-10 mph, low relative humidity (R.H. %), and high temperatures could contribute to extreme fire behavior.
