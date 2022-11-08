ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

By Zach Petey
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wo6AY_0j3X7xtU00

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pC0Sv_0j3X7xtU00
Red Flag Warning for portions of the Ohio Valley.

The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for the day tomorrow with forecast winds around 5-10 mph, low relative humidity (R.H. %), and high temperatures could contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 58

iONLYdriveWRANGLERS
3d ago

only you can prevent forest fires! ..the dry air and leaves with windy conditions could start a fire. be safe and love our wild areas. ❤ 🌳

Reply
19
Robert Brown
3d ago

Some Jacka.. threw a cigarette out the window down the road from my property a couple of days ago and started a fire 🔥 droughts and wind are not to be tested with fire, been seeing burn spots allover southwest Ohio recently. RAIN!!!

Reply(2)
13
David Klimmek
3d ago

God bless Ohio! Great state though nothing against WVA. Haven't ever been there. Hear they have beautiful state parks & outdoor activities. 🇺🇸

Reply(2)
7
Related
cleveland19.com

Heavy rain in parts of northern Ohio on Friday (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure (remnants of Hurricane Nicole) is tracking across Georgia this morning. It will be over the West Virginia-Virginia border this evening. A large rain shield with this system. Rain will be likely all day across our area. The latest data trending down a bit for rain accumulation. Some will see over one inch. The best chance for this is south and east of Cleveland. Not a very strong wind though with this system for us. Some light rain will linger into this evening then it will wind down from west to east. The story this weekend is the sharply colder air building in. A disturbance tomorrow brings a winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow only in the 40 to 45 degree range.
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland

BALTIMORE-- WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to the impact of the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole.  Veterans Day started off with what felt like a tropical start and continue to be a soaker as rain and strong winds push through the region.Most of Maryland was under a marginal severe weather risk, but that threat diminished Friday evening. First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley reports a band of rain in Southwest Virginia will head toward the Baltimore area later tonight, bringing another round of rain to the region. Our team will continue to track the system and keep you updated.Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday, chances for showers remain on the scene while temps become slightly cooler than the conditions we saw earlier in the week; highs top out at 66, and lows dwindle to 41.Sunday, Maryland gets an increase in sun but decreasing temps. Highs peak at 52 and lows begin the trend of resting in the 30s for the majority of the week. 
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF- 7News

Red Flag Warning issued For WV and OH Wednesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined much of West Virginia and South Eastern Ohio in a Red Flag Warning that goes into effect at 10 a.m. today and goes until 6 p.m. this evening. A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are favorable for uncontrollable fires. Winds of 5-10mph with Gusts […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

How much snow to expect in Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will continue to work through the area until mid-late evening before drying out. While temperatures are not bad, the conditions are with ponding on the roads, lowering visibility with rain and fog and slippery conditions. You will want to take it slow this evening.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia expected to be impacted by Hurricane Nicole

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – In typical years, the bulk of hurricane activity starts to pick up between mid-August to mid-October with the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30th. It is somewhat abnormal to have hurricanes this late in the year, but nonetheless, we have one to talk about. Currently, we have Tropical Storm […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Ohio Secretary of State on Ohio's Election Results

The Ohio Secretary of State reports the trusted source for all Ohio election results is LiveResults.OhioSoS.gov. There, you can view all the unofficial election results. While several other states continue to count their election night ballots, Ohio delivered their results on election night. The work of Ohio's 88 county boards...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

73K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy