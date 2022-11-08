Read full article on original website
Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
One Step Beyond Annual Help Us Grow Gala scheduled for Nov. 12
One Step Beyond, Inc. (OSBI), a leading provider of innovative education programs for adults who have intellectual disabilities, announced its 2022 Help Us Grow (HUG) Gala will be at Creighton University in central Phoenix from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The gala will include inspirational presentations, a live and silent auction, plated dinner and a special tribute to Bonni Schwartz for her many years of advocacy and service for the disability community.
PACC911 to celebrate 23 years of love at Glimmer of Hope fundraiser Nov. 13
PACC911 is celebrating 23 years of love at the Glimmer of Hope fundraising event this weekend. With your help, PACC911 conducts their largest fundraiser of the year, Glimmer of Hope. This event raises funds for their Critical Care Medical Program to assure that the most at-risk animals have a Glimmer of Hope, to live out their lives surrounded by the love they surely deserve.
Meet local author, Aida Sibic, Nov. 13 at Barnes & Noble at Desert Ridge Marketplace
As a teenager growing up in Bosnia in the early 1990s, Aida Sibic witnessed the horrors of war. She and her family left loved ones behind as they fled religious persecution and ethnic cleansing, escaping to refugee camps, then fleeing to America. They lived on government assistance while learning to communicate and support themselves.
Saguaros member Clayton Wolfe to speak about recent Mt. Everest climb Nov. 16
Clayton Wolfe, member of The Saguaros philanthropic organization and avid mountaineer, is currently in hot pursuit of the Explorers Grand Slam, an adventurer’s challenge to reach the North Pole, the South Pole and all of the Seven Summits. Wolfe has found a way to tie his love of climbing...
One of Phoenix's longest running races returns Nov. 13
The 3TV Phoenix 10K is returning for the 47th year Sunday, Nov. 13, bringing together thousands of runners, joggers and walkers in what has become known as the "Granddaddy of Footraces" in the Southwest. The event, presented by HonorHealth Foundation, offers a 5K, 10K and half marathon with flat and...
American Legion Post 34 to serve free steak dinners to veterans on Veterans Day
On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. American Legion Post 34 in Cave Creek will offer free steak dinner meals to veterans. Non-veteran guests can enjoy a dinner for $15. According to American Legion Post 34 Commander Brian Fernandez, the meals are provided as a tribute...
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory for the Phoenix area
Improvement projects along some Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Nov. 11-14, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:. Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Greenway Road from 10...
