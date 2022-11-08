ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Related
whopam.com

Humphries wins county clerk election

In one of the closest local races, Republican Melinda Humphries defeated Democrat Walter Cummings by about 500 votes to become the next Christian County Clerk. Humphries has worked at the clerk’s office for the last 22 years and says her focus will be on customer service and efficiency. She...
wkdzradio.com

Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race

Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Christian Fiscal Court approves ordinance restricting solar farms

In what has to be considered a win for landowners opposed to construction of a solar farm on adjoining properties in the Dogwood community of Christian County, Christian Fiscal Court on Thursday approved first reading of an ordinance that greatly restricts where Oriden or any other company can construct a solar farm.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County

Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Todd County woman injured in early morning accident

A Todd County woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Greenville Road in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 23-year old Saleena Bolen of Elkton was northbound in rainy conditions in the 13000 block of Greenville Road when she went off the right shoulder, struck a culvert and flipped twice.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Mary Sue Devers Holt

(Age 75, of Adams, TN) Graveside service will be Monday November 14th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
ADAMS, TN
whopam.com

Todd Central honors veterans with annual program

Veterans, active-duty military personnel, students and the public filled the gym at Todd County Central High School Friday morning to honor those who have served at their annual Veterans Day program. Veterans from Todd County had breakfast at the school and then followed the 101st Airborne Honor Guard in marching...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire

A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man served with warrants for pursuit, auto theft

Several warrants, including ones for a pursuit and theft of a vehicle, were served Saturday morning at the Christian County against a California man. One alleges that on September 1, 33-year old Patrick Boston of Fresno, California got inside a pickup that had been left running outside a Circle K on Lafayette Road and drove away.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Annie Collins

(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be at a later date in Lewisburg Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

