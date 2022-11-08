Read full article on original website
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive In Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
whopam.com
Humphries wins county clerk election
In one of the closest local races, Republican Melinda Humphries defeated Democrat Walter Cummings by about 500 votes to become the next Christian County Clerk. Humphries has worked at the clerk’s office for the last 22 years and says her focus will be on customer service and efficiency. She...
wkdzradio.com
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
wkms.org
Jerry Gilliam win for Christian Co. judge-executive ends Steve Tribble’s long tenure
Christian County will have a new judge-executive for the first time in 28 years. Republican challenger Jerry Gilliam defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Tribble, 8,186 to 7,269, according to preliminary election results. “Look out, Christian County,” Gilliam told Republican backers who celebrated the party’s numerous wins at a watch party Tuesday...
wkms.org
Trigg County voters stick with Acree despite controversy in sheriff’s election
Voters in a western Kentucky county decided a sheriff’s race on Election Day that had been shrouded in controversy over allegations of misconduct by the incumbent. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree – who was appointed to the position in 2020 – was affirmed by his constituents, beating out four write-in candidates.
A GOP sweep: Republicans take mayor’s race and all 12 city council seats
Political newcomer James R. Knight Jr.’s lopsided win in the race for Hopkinsville mayor was just the start of things for Republicans in Tuesday’s general election. The party also captured all 12 Hopkinsville City Council seats, giving Republicans unprecedented control of city government. Knight defeated Democratic nominee Alethea...
Following General Election results in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Hopkins County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court approves ordinance restricting solar farms
In what has to be considered a win for landowners opposed to construction of a solar farm on adjoining properties in the Dogwood community of Christian County, Christian Fiscal Court on Thursday approved first reading of an ordinance that greatly restricts where Oriden or any other company can construct a solar farm.
whopam.com
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
whopam.com
Todd County woman injured in early morning accident
A Todd County woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Greenville Road in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 23-year old Saleena Bolen of Elkton was northbound in rainy conditions in the 13000 block of Greenville Road when she went off the right shoulder, struck a culvert and flipped twice.
whopam.com
Mary Sue Devers Holt
(Age 75, of Adams, TN) Graveside service will be Monday November 14th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Todd Central honors veterans with annual program
Veterans, active-duty military personnel, students and the public filled the gym at Todd County Central High School Friday morning to honor those who have served at their annual Veterans Day program. Veterans from Todd County had breakfast at the school and then followed the 101st Airborne Honor Guard in marching...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire
A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
whopam.com
Man served with warrants for pursuit, auto theft
Several warrants, including ones for a pursuit and theft of a vehicle, were served Saturday morning at the Christian County against a California man. One alleges that on September 1, 33-year old Patrick Boston of Fresno, California got inside a pickup that had been left running outside a Circle K on Lafayette Road and drove away.
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
whopam.com
Annie Collins
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be at a later date in Lewisburg Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
