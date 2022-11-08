ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmen, WI

Holmen Locker and Meat Market upgrading building, equipment thanks to state grant

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vg0t0_0j3X7eMv00

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)- A Holmen butcher shop is receiving state assistance for some much-need upgrades.

Holmen Locker and Meat Market is now one of 91 meat processors across the state getting a portion of a $10 million state grant.

The meat market will receive $135,000 dollars to update the building’s electrics, refrigeration, and equipment for a smokehouse and bacon slicer.

Shop owners say their increase in wholesale business means the grant money comes at a much-needed time.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Downtown La Crosse retailers host annual Holiday Open House

La Crosse (WKBT)- Downtown La Crosse retailers busted out the Christmas holiday decorations on Friday night. Retailers like Monet Floral and Larson’s General hosted their annual Holiday Open House to kick off the holiday shopping season. One Monet Floral designer says he enjoys getting to deck the halls because it creates a fun and high-demand shopping experience. “We’ll bring in...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Outdoor Recreation Alliance planning to build trail farm

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A local organization is looking to get the community on its feet. The Outdoor Recreation Alliance, also known as ORA Trails, is planning with contractors to create a community trail farm. The project has one simple mission: get people outside. To accomplish this, the project will build a network of connected trails near the town of...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A small thank you for a large act of service: La Crosse’s 10th annual Veterans Day Breakfast

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Veterans Day celebrates those who have fought to make our nation a safer place. After a two year break because of COVID-19, Freedom Honor Flight celebrated local veterans in La Crosse at their annual breakfast. Walking through the halls and into UW-La Crosse Mitchell Hall Fieldhouse, veterans were welcomed with open arms. For Vietnam Veterans, it’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wis. Dept. of Admin. officials make stops at Onalaska business

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Onalaska business owners got a visit from Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld and other officials on Monday. They’re speaking to people who received Main Street Bounceback grants from the state to help them recover business expenses lost because of the pandemic. The group stopped in at Express Printing. The owner of the print shop, Vicky Williamson says the...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse City Vision Foundation holds groundbreaking ceremony for Veterans Memorial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse City Vision Foundation members are marking Veterans day by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Veterans Memorial. The sculpture will be built in Riverside Park. City Vision is still raising funds for the installation, but they have a local sculptor, Mike Martino, working on the bronze centerpiece. President of City Vision, Jay...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Governor Tony Evers visits Summit Elementary School

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Governor Tony Evers–who won re-election Tuesday night–wasted no time getting back to work. The governor visited with students at Summit Elementary in La Crosse and even joined them for lunch and recess. Evers, a former teacher, says visits like these put everything in perspective. “Sometimes they’ll talk about not having enough books and not having this...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New boutique opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new way to buy and sell clothes is coming to Eau Claire. Shine On, which is located on Fairfax Street near Hy-Vee, is a one-of-a-kind consignment boutique where women can buy and sell their gently-used clothing. You can find clothes, shoes, accessories and home...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a social post via their Facebook Page, the Oakwood Mall announced that Micon Cinemas is coming to Oakwood Mall. Micon Cinemas also confirmed the announcement on their Facebook Page. Micon Cinemas currently has three locations in the area including a location on Mall Drive...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Health System partners with Hazelden Betty Ford to improve access to addiction care

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is joining another partnership to help the entire community. The health system recently joined Hazelden Betty Ford’s Patient Care Network. Gundersen employees are hopeful that the partnership will help the community gain better access to addiction and mental health treatments and education. “We saw this as an opportunity to understand what other types...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Community Foundation funds theater educator for La Crosse schools

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Students in La Crosse will get more help learning theatrical arts. The La Crosse Community Foundation is funding a fellow position in partnership with the La Crosse Community Theater. The theater educator will help with theater productions at all La Crosse schools. Educators say theater education teaches so much more than just being comfortable in front of a...
LA CROSSE, WI
woodworkingnetwork.com

WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68

Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy