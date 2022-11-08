Holmen Locker and Meat Market upgrading building, equipment thanks to state grant

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)- A Holmen butcher shop is receiving state assistance for some much-need upgrades.

Holmen Locker and Meat Market is now one of 91 meat processors across the state getting a portion of a $10 million state grant.

The meat market will receive $135,000 dollars to update the building’s electrics, refrigeration, and equipment for a smokehouse and bacon slicer.

Shop owners say their increase in wholesale business means the grant money comes at a much-needed time.

