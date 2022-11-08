Read full article on original website
Imazing Portable Jump Starters Are Now Up to 60% Off, Grab One for as Little as $58
Isn't it just the worst feeling to get out to your car in the morning only to find that you left a light on and now the battery is dead? I've gone through my fair share of car battery troubles and learned that sometimes the simplest tools can become the easiest solutions.
Early Black Friday Deal Brings Bose SoundLink II Headphones to Their Lowest Price Ever
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. When we tried out the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II a few years back, we couldn't get enough of their strong performance and lightweight, comfortable design. Despite having a sleek design, the headphones are sturdy and constructed with impact-resistant materials, including glass-filled nylon and corrosion-resistant stainless steel.
Amazon Unveils Smaller Delivery Drone That Can Fly in Rain
Amazon on Thursday unveiled the design for a new delivery drone that promises to be smaller, quieter and capable of flying in light rain. The drone, called the MK30, is due to go into service in 2024, the tech giant said in a blog post Thursday. It's smaller and lighter than the MK27-2, the drone that'll be used to make deliveries in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, later this year.
Amazon Prime's Hidden Perks Take the Service Far Beyond Fast Shipping
Launched back in 2005 (for only $79 a year), Amazon Prime quickly caught on with customers due to its free two-day shipping on all eligible items. While expedited shipping is still a big feature of the service (which now costs $139 a year or $15 a month), in recent years Amazon has added a ton of perks and benefits for shoppers who subscribe to Prime.
These Apple Watch Features Could Save Your Life -- They Saved Mine
The Apple Watch does much more than just make calls, receive texts and navigate you from point A to point B. Its onboard health and safety features can save you or others from scary situations -- I know this because I've experienced it firsthand. Diabetes management. I have Type 1...
Sega Genesis Mini 2 Review: Making the Case for Mini Consoles
Around five years ago, mini game console recreations suddenly became the hottest gift idea. Starting with Nintendo's little NES Classic, the trend continued to the SNES Classic, Sega Genesis Mini, and even spin-offs like the PlayStation Classic and Turbografx-16 Mini. These small systems cost $100 or less, had dozens of games built in and plugged right into modern TVs via HDMI.
