Why the new Royal Caribbean ship, Icon of the Seas, is blowing everyone's minds
The cruise ship is raising the bar on family vacations at sea.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like
Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
I sailed on Norwegian Cruise Lines' newest $1.1 billion ship with a go-kart track and 10-story slide — see why it was the first cruise I've ever liked
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest cruise ship, the Norwegian Prima, changed my mind about being a notorious cruise travel hater. Take a look inside.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid
Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Carnival Makes Big Dining Changes Passengers May not Like
Many cruise passengers -- at least when it comes to food -- enjoy a mix of indulgence and exploration. When you eat in the main dining room on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, MSC, or any other traditional line you can both try new things and eat an awful lot.
ZDNet
Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers
Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
Tourist is fined an eye-watering $2,300 after he was caught brazenly feeding BISCUITS to a dingo on Fraser Island
A tourist has been hit with a $2,300 fine after he was photographed feeding biscuits to a dingo on a holiday island where the species are protected. The Australian man, 23, was observed feeding the dingo while waiting in line for a ferry on backpacker-favourite Fraser Island which is about 250km north of Brisbane, and is also known as K'gari.
I took my whole family to a fancy hotel in Maine that charges $500-plus a night. It was surprisingly kid-friendly.
My family stayed one night at the super-exclusive Cliff House Hotel in York, Maine. In low season, rooms go for $500 and up; in the summer, rooms can cost thousands of dollars. I was surprised at how kid-friendly and accommodating the hotel was.
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
msn.com
15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
Business Insider
I took my 1-year-old to Disney's only hotel in Hawaii. With barely any activities for kids under 5, it wasn't worth the $775/night price.
I stayed at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa on Oahu, Hawaii, with my husband and 1-year-old child. It's a huge resort loaded with Disney magic, six pools, a private beach, and so many activities. But because my daughter was too young to join most anything, I don't think it's...
Snake on a plane! Chaos erupts in business class as garter snake slithers into economy amid screams after United Airlines flight landed at Newark
Screaming passengers onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark Airport were left in shock on Monday after a garter snake slithered underneath their seats. The unexpected appearance of the live reptile caused some turbulence among business-class flyers at the end of their journey from Florida to New Jersey. The United...
The second worst ship disaster after the Titanic was afflicted with a history of murder and the loss of 852 lives
Lifeboat on board the EstoniaCredit: Accident Investigation Board Finland; Public Domain Image. The second worst ship disaster in the Western world occurred on the evening of September 27, 1994 on a stormy Baltic Sea.
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
Norwegian Cruise Line Fixing Something Passengers Hate
Some people book a vacation because they want to check out from reality. A cruise makes that easy because your communication options are limited. If you don't buy a WiFi package, your phone will only work when the ship is in port, and even then you may be limited depending upon your carrier.
Visitors stopped from leaving Disneyland after person with Covid traced to Shanghai theme park
Inside brutal Shanghai quarantine centre where Covid patients sleep on wooden pallets. Several people were left trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland for hours after it was closed as those visiting were barred from leaving the park until they returned a negative test for Covid-19. The Disneyland park in Chuansha New Town...
msn.com
Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
