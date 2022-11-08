ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
TheStreet

Carnival Makes Big Dining Changes Passengers May not Like

Many cruise passengers -- at least when it comes to food -- enjoy a mix of indulgence and exploration. When you eat in the main dining room on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, MSC, or any other traditional line you can both try new things and eat an awful lot.
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
msn.com

15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
Daily Mail

Snake on a plane! Chaos erupts in business class as garter snake slithers into economy amid screams after United Airlines flight landed at Newark

Screaming passengers onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark Airport were left in shock on Monday after a garter snake slithered underneath their seats. The unexpected appearance of the live reptile caused some turbulence among business-class flyers at the end of their journey from Florida to New Jersey. The United...
NEWARK, NJ
TheStreet

Norwegian Cruise Line Fixing Something Passengers Hate

Some people book a vacation because they want to check out from reality. A cruise makes that easy because your communication options are limited. If you don't buy a WiFi package, your phone will only work when the ship is in port, and even then you may be limited depending upon your carrier.
msn.com

Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.

Comments / 0

Community Policy