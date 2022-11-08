Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker jokes that he hopes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ‘never come back the same’ after UFC 281
Robert Whittaker will be watching UFC 281 closer than most. This weekend’s return to Madison Square Garden showcases the middleweight division as two of MMA’s very best strikers collide with the grandest prize on the line. Reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya seeks out his sixth title defense along with a little redemption against former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira.
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'
Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
Megan Anderson accuses former head coach James Krause and UFC reporter Laura Sanko of having an affair: “You should look at Sanko about that”
Former UFC women’s featherweight contender Megan Anderson has discussed her split from Glory MMA. The Australian has been out of the cage since her loss to Amanda Nunes in March 2021. Following that defeat, Anderson parted ways with the UFC. While many expected her to possibly head to PFL or Bellator, she instead stayed on the sidelines.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
Israel Adesanya says he’s surprised to see Alex Pereira as the betting underdog for their UFC 281 title fight: “I think we should bet on him this fight”
Israel Adesanya has spoken of the betting odds ahead of his UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira this weekend. On Saturday night, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira. It will serve as the third combat sports meeting between them, years after their two battles...
Joanna Jędrzejczyk Explains Why She Would Want A ‘Last Dance’ In The UFC
Joanna Jędrzejczyk explains her reason for retirement and if she would consider a comeback. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk will go down as one of the best female fighters in UFC history. She decided to leave the sport earlier this year and has been keeping busy in her retirement. She showed up during the UFC 281 fight week to speak to the media about what she has been up to and about her legendary career. While there she expressed her gratitude for the UFC and shared why there could be a slim chance of her wanting another fight.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant has blown away her followers with her latest post, leaving it all out there
The former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has her fans gone into overdrive with her latest posts, the American is alway an Only Fans model and she must be making good coin off her followers. VanZant has over 3 million followers on Instagram and credit has to go to the UFC...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281’s Molly McCann reveals Conor McGregor’s ‘poetic’ advice about becoming famous
Molly McCann’s newfound popularity among mixed martial arts (MMA) fans has led her to seek advice from none other than Conor McGregor. As the biggest star in MMA history, “Notorious” has a unique view on the sport and how to handle the pressures of being famous. LIVE!...
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
MMA Fighting
Head coach: Dustin Poirier gunning to take out Michael Chandler, ‘every bone in his body says kill, kill, kill’
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler may not have the main event slot at UFC 281, but if this card was a race for superlatives, they would definitely be voted as the fight most likely to deliver on Saturday night. With a combined 15 post-fight bonuses and a remarkable finishing rate...
Sean O’Malley Says A Boxing May Take A Backseat To Jiu-Jitsu When MMA Is Over
Sean O’Malley is on a roll right now in his MMA career but it might not stop him from thinking of his future. Sean O’Malley is on his way up in the bantamweight division. He might be next for the UFC title shot, but it’s not all about the title, he enjoys the training as well. O’Malley seems to be in the driver’s seat of his career and could have plenty of opportunities when all is said and done.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
UFC 281 predictions: Who are we picking in the two title fights in New York?
The UFC is back in the “Big Apple” with a pair of title fights at the top of the bill. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+. (Click...
