Related
SignalsAZ

Potent Cold Front, Wind Advisory for Central – Northern Arizona

Here’s the latest Weather update – Hold onto your hats Wednesday (especially those around Doney Park, Show Low, Linden, Springerville, etc). Very strong winds (40 to 50+ miles per hour) will continue across much of northern AZ. A potent cold front will move across northern Arizona on Wednesday,...
Thrillist

Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes

You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Show man killed in White Mountain Lake

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake for a report of a male subject who had been shot and was unresponsive. When law enforcement arrived on scene they located a deceased man identified as Andres...
WHITE MOUNTAIN LAKES ESTATES, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona brides and grooms accuse wedding planner of scamming them

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley mom has a warning for brides and grooms-to-be out there after she says her daughter’s wedding planner ghosted them right before the big day. “I thought having a wedding planner would make my life way easier and me and the bride...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression heading toward Georgia

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE

