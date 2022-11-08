Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Potent Cold Front, Wind Advisory for Central – Northern Arizona
Here’s the latest Weather update – Hold onto your hats Wednesday (especially those around Doney Park, Show Low, Linden, Springerville, etc). Very strong winds (40 to 50+ miles per hour) will continue across much of northern AZ. A potent cold front will move across northern Arizona on Wednesday,...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Cold front sweeping through Arizona bringing rain and snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold front is sweeping through Arizona today. Look for cool and breezy weather with a high of only 67 degrees in the Valley. That’s 13 degrees below normal for the Phoenix area for this tie of year. A large low-pressure system is centered over...
Thrillist
Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes
You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona! Wind, rain and snow on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as our next storm system moves in. Wind Advisories are in effect through Wednesday for much of northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Here in...
AZFamily
ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
tribunenewsnow.com
Show man killed in White Mountain Lake
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake for a report of a male subject who had been shot and was unresponsive. When law enforcement arrived on scene they located a deceased man identified as Andres...
A toad is found in Arizona and The National Park Service wants humans to refrain from licking this toad
When you go into parks, you experience a lot of stuff and see many things. A few days, The National Park Service shared the news that a toad was found at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona.
KTAR.com
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking toad native to Arizona
PHOENIX — Election and pre-holiday season can be stressful, but licking toads is not the escapism the National Park Service recommends. Last week, NPS posted on Facebook a message to visitors to stop licking the Sonoran desert toad, which is found in Arizona, New Mexico and in Mexico. The...
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Arizona brides and grooms accuse wedding planner of scamming them
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley mom has a warning for brides and grooms-to-be out there after she says her daughter’s wedding planner ghosted them right before the big day. “I thought having a wedding planner would make my life way easier and me and the bride...
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
12news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression heading toward Georgia
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
KOLD-TV
Arizona facing a “tripledemic” of respiratory illnesses as weather cools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a very bad year, at least so far, for respiratory diseases. It’s still very early, but the fall respiratory disease season is already in full swing. Let’s take a look at the numbers so far for what might be called a...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
In death, Arizona woman gave others a new lease on life
Dejanae Rodgers unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 5, but even in death, she is helping others. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
