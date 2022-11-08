ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

Dubai International Capital Looking To Bid £4.3bn To Purchase Liverpool Off FSG

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320tRK_0j3X6wyY00

DIC are willing to purchase Liverpool and are weighing up a £4.3bn bid to take the club off Fenway Sports Group and John Henry.

After yesterday's sudden news of Fenway Sports Group looking to possibly sell Liverpool Football Club, the talking topic in the fanbase is who and how much for?

John Henry, who is the head of FSG, has been at the club for ten years. Within the ten years, Liverpool have won their first league title in the Premier League era and another Champions League.

The appointment of Jurgen Klopp was a game changer and alongside sporting director Michael Edwards, was able to create the best team in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCAaH_0j3X6wyY00

IMAGO / PA Images

However, many of the actions from FSG have been heavily criticised and has looked more financially motivated rather than what is happening on the pitch.

Trying to trademark Liverpool, pushing for a European Super League, and lack of reinvestment in the squad amongst other things has turned majority of the fanbase against them.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Next Owner?

At this moment in time, Liverpool are worth over £4bn, which is a ridiculous increase since the purchase of £300m by FSG . It is the perfect time for the owners to sell, with the club being at their highest value.

Not many have £4bn lying around, however, DIC do. According to The Mirror , Dubai International Capital are preparing a bid of £4.3bn for the purchase of Liverpool Football Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8xJH_0j3X6wyY00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Middle eastern investors are one of the most likely options to take the Merseyside club off of Fenway Sports Group. The amount of wealth in the Gulf states is that of unimaginable amounts.

Will DIC be the right owners for Liverpool and is this sale further down the line than being reported?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
SB Nation

Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal

When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane

Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
CBS Sports

How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4 Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy