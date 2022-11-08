ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

RIP Darius Lee (Texas vs. Houston Christian preview)

Tonight, Texas takes on Houston Christian, the artist formerly known as Houston Baptist, at 8pm tonight on the Longhorn Network. Before we start any kind of analysis on the game, however, we need to recognize the loss of their star guard, Darius Lee, who was murdered in his hometown of Harlem this summer. Lee, who was 21 at the time of his passing, was the statistical leader for the Huskies in scoring and in rebounding (18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds).
Scarlet Nation

Trey Owens honored to be UT's first in-state QB offer in the 2024 class

The Texas Longhorn coaching staff has been very selective with its 2024 quarterback recruiting, having extended only a couple of scholarship offers to out-of-state prospects prior to last week. That changed last Thursday when Steve Sarkisian extended his first in-state QB offer to Cy Fair’s Trey Owens. The 6-5,...
