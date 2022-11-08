Tonight, Texas takes on Houston Christian, the artist formerly known as Houston Baptist, at 8pm tonight on the Longhorn Network. Before we start any kind of analysis on the game, however, we need to recognize the loss of their star guard, Darius Lee, who was murdered in his hometown of Harlem this summer. Lee, who was 21 at the time of his passing, was the statistical leader for the Huskies in scoring and in rebounding (18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO