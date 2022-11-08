Study links early TNF inhibitor treatment to higher heart disease risk in ankylosing spondylitis patients, with caveats

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
MedicalXpress
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
MedicalXpress
Two studies link serum vitamin D levels to higher risk of diabetes in African Americans
Two new studies led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine have shown that serum vitamin D levels in African Americans are associated with diabetes risk. The studies suggest that lower levels of vitamin D are associated with insulin resistance and a higher...
MedicalXpress
Study links light physical activity to milder symptoms from intracerebral hemorrhage
Four hours of light physical activity per week can now be linked to milder symptoms from intracerebral hemorrhage, and also to better survival rates, a University of Gothenburg study shows. Intracerebral hemorrhage is the most serious type of stroke with few treatment options. About one in ten cases of stroke...
MedicalXpress
Is muscle weakness the new smoking? Grip strength tied to accelerated biological age, study shows
Everyone ages at a different pace. That's why two 50-year-olds, despite living the same number of years, may have different biological ages—meaning that a host of intrinsic and extrinsic factors have caused them to age at varying paces with different levels of risk for disease and early death. Lifestyle...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress
Scientists make cancer breakthrough that could improve immunotherapy success rate
University of Southampton scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapy treatment, bringing fresh hope that many more people could survive the disease. Researchers, supported by Cancer Research UK, have identified a key cell protein that prevents the treatment from working, and crucially, have...
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
MedicalXpress
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
Using a protocol developed at UC San Francisco, physicians have successfully treated a fetus with a devastating genetic disorder for the first time, and the child is now thriving as a toddler, a case study in the New England Journal of Medicine reports. "This treatment expands the repertoire of fetal...
MedicalXpress
First use of CRISPR to substitute genes to treat patients with cancer
For the first time, scientists have used CRISPR technology to insert genes that allow immune cells to focus their attack on cancer cells, potentially leaving normal cells unharmed and increasing the effectiveness of immunotherapy. The new approach is being presented today at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 and is being published in the journal Nature. It is co-led by Antoni Ribas, MD, Ph.D., of UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and professor of medicine at UCLA.
MedicalXpress
Vaping exposes users to harmful levels of particulate matter, study suggests
The use of electronic cigarettes is increasing, especially among young people. In the U.S., outbreaks of lung injury and other respiratory illnesses and deaths associated with vaping have been reported, but the short- and long-term health implications are largely unknown. In a new study in Nature Scientific Reports, CUNY SPH...
MedicalXpress
Examining the combined effect of bacteria and iron levels on the progression of colorectal cancer
High levels of certain intestinal bacteria, like Fusobacterium nucleatum, can promote tumor progression in patients with colorectal cancer. Now, Japanese scientists have revealed a unique mechanism through which excessive iron accumulation accelerates cancer progression in F. nucleatum-positive colorectal cancer. Their findings show that iron accumulation enhances inflammatory responses in immune...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial aims to find strep A's Achilles heel with potential vaccine to prevent rheumatic heart disease
A team of international scientists from Griffith University and the University of Alberta are about to start human clinical trials for a strep A vaccine they hope will induce long-lasting immunity against the deadly pathogen which kills more than 500,000 people each year. Griffith University researchers identified two small molecules...
MedicalXpress
Focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor highly effective after 5 years
A scalpel-free, high-tech form of brain surgery pioneered at UVA Health offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, a five-year review shows. The study offers important insights into the durability of the benefits of focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor. Five years after treatment, clinical...
MedicalXpress
Blood stem cell transplantation for an immune system reboot in MS patients
Blood stem cell transplantation is a radical but highly effective therapy for multiple sclerosis. A study led by the University of Zurich has now examined in detail the way in which the treatment curbs the autoimmune disease and how the immune system regenerates afterwards. A better understanding of these mechanisms should help the treatment approach, currently approved in only a few countries, to gain wider acceptance.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 diagnosis linked to more bleeding, worse outcomes in stroke treatments
People with a COVID-19 infection who have an ischemic stroke may be more likely to have bleeding in their brain and worse outcomes during stroke treatments to restore blood flow than people without COVID-19, according to a new study published in the November 9, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
MedicalXpress
Novel genetic factors contribute to Parkinson's risk
Investigators have discovered novel genetic factors that contribute to the risk of Parkinson's disease, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the journal Brain. The findings reveal novel short tandem repeat sequences within DNA in four distinct regions that are independent from currently known Parkinson's risk variants, of which...
MedicalXpress
Exploring stomach cancer concerns
Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach. It can affect several areas of the stomach, including the main stomach lining or where the esophagus meets the stomach. November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and experts at Mayo Clinic say there...
MedicalXpress
Breathing may measurably modulate neural responses across brain, study finds
Mental health practitioners and meditation gurus have long credited intentional breathing with the ability to induce inner calm, but scientists do not fully understand how the brain is involved in the process. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electrophysiology, researchers in the Penn State College of Engineering identified a potential link between respiration and neural activity changes in rats.
MedicalXpress
Study shows 86.4% of infants with anaphylaxis appropriately received epinephrine
Although many parents of infants worry about their child having a food allergy, there has not been a lot of research into the presentation of anaphylaxis in infants. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows that, in infants aged 0-24 months who presented to the emergency department for anaphylaxis, few required hospitalization and most were able to go home after a few hours of observation.
Comments / 0