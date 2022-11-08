Cleveland murder suspect arrested by state troopers in Cambridge after pursuit on Interstate 77

Read full article on original website
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland
The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
