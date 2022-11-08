Mavs’ Christian Wood to Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Magic: Details

The Mavericks' sixth-man did not make the trip to Orlando and will miss his first game of the season due to the knee sprain.

When the Dallas Mavericks travel to face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, they'll be without their sixth man.

On Tuesday, the Mavericks announced that Christian Wood did not make the trip to Orlando and will be out for Wednesday's game due to a left knee sprain. Davis Bertans joins Wood remaining in Dallas while Tim Hardaway Jr. made the trip and is listed as questionable with a left hip strain.

Wood’s injury took place in Monday night's victory against the Brooklyn Nets , in which he finished with just six points and six rebounds in just under 21 minutes of action. Wood slipped and got bumped by both Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale on the same possession four minutes into the fourth quarter.

On the season, Wood is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds on 56.7 percent shooting from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range in just under 25 minutes per game.

In his absence, look for Maxi Kleber and Josh Green to take the majority of Wood's minutes off the bench for Jason Kidd.

