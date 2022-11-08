Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds
Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Rob Kardashian While Celebrating Kris Jenner’s 67th Birthday: Details
Smiles for days! Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, in honor of Kris Jenner’s birthday — and he looked elated to be spending time with his family. The Skims founder, 41, uploaded the sweet black and white snap on Saturday, November 5, a...
Daily Beast
Kim Kardashian Fully Believes She’s a Method Actor Now
This week, The Kardashians is really testing our interest (and patience) regarding the most tiresome headlines the illustrious family has produced this year. And they’re not doing a great job of holding our attention, even with a wedding, a 60-year-old artifact, and a $100 million lawsuit all on the line.
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Complex
Rick Ross Debates If He’s a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: ‘It’s National Treasures’
Rick Ross either wants to know if he’s a hoarder or just wants to flex. The owner of a 109-room Georgia mansion (among others) posted a handful of Instagram Stories showing a gargantuan collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space. He said it was one day of work, with “at least two more days worth of shit” to be laid out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
DaBaby clowned for selling 2-for-1 tickets to his show; he responds (video)
Black Twitter is clowning rap star DaBaby hard for his so-called precipitous downfall from the pinnacle of his profession. At one point, DaBaby was soaring as a transcendent star and the North Carolina emcee was selling out arenas that seat 50-60,000 people. But now he is reportedly struggling to fill up a 1,300-seat venue.
Complex
‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain
Ivan Arroyo immigrated to Dallas, Texas from Mexico when he was 6 years old. For the past 10 years he’s been protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was launched by the Obama administration in 2012 to protect children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Since 2008, the 31-year-old has grown an affinity for Kanye West’s style, and it shows. His Instagram, @ivansrevenge, is filled with pictures of him wearing Yeezy pieces from head to toe (Ye follows the account).
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
rollingout.com
Kanye West blamed Rihanna for Chris Brown’s abuse
Kanye West didn’t just detour into the world of the bizarre. The College Dropout architect has been spewing controversial and inflammatory statements for several years now. According to The Wrap, both Netflix and David Letterman edited out portions of a Kanye West studio interview in 2019 where he reportedly made Nazi references and blamed Rihanna for her domestic violence episode at the hands of Chris Brown.
Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In
Somebody is lying. The post Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Says Album With T.I. Is “Harder” Than “Her Loss”
Tip seemed to agree when he hopped in the comments to agree with Boosie’s take. Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
TMZ.com
La La Anthony Pulls Super Rare Spider-Man Card Worth Over $100K!
La La Anthony ensured her son, Kiyan, will have the best birthday gift ever ... she pulled a one-of-a-kind Miles Morales Spider-Man card worth over $100K, and mom's reaction is amazing!!. And, the odds of landing the unique card ... one in 602,400!. Anthony recently visited Ken Goldin at the...
HipHopDX.com
Timbaland Reveals He Used To Get Paid $500K A Beat: 'Producers Were Respected Way More'
Timbaland has opened up about what he used to get paid to produce a beat and said that number has gone down because young producers don’t “put value” on themselves. During a conversation with ProducerGrind, Timbo revealed he was earning as much as $500,000 per track at the peak of his career, during which he pumped out innovative Hip Hop and R&B hits for JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, Ludacris and many more.
papermag.com
Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way
Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Doubles Down On Kodak Black “Verzuz” Comments
21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”
