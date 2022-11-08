Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Car thief arrested after returning to scene of crime, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they caught a car thief who came back to the scene of the crime shortly after committing the act. Brian Middlebrooks was charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Howell Mill Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta shooting claims man's life in Piedmont Heights neighborhood
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood of Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:15 p.m., officers were called out to the Gables Midtown apartments located in the 1900 block of Monroe Drive NE. Police say officers found a man...
fox5atlanta.com
"Change the number," customer throws fit, damages property, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta's crime investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, according to surveillance footage, threw two items and damaged a window in a Boost Mobile store. The incident happened at 842 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 29. In the video, you...
fox5atlanta.com
East Point beauty store owner killed in violent robbery, gunman on the run
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police have released the image of a man investigators believe shot and killed the owner of an East Point beauty shop Tuesday during an attempted robbery. It happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in Washington Plaza located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Braselton woman accused of stealing $100K from elderly couple
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Braselton woman who they said stole more than $100,000 from an elderly couple over a three-year time frame. Hailey Starr Mauldin acted as an in-home caregiver to a 68-year-old Barrow County woman. Investigators said Mauldin befriended...
fox5atlanta.com
14-hour long SWAT standoff ends with 7 arrests in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 14-hour standoff in northwest Atlanta ended in several arrests Monday afternoon. Officers were called out around 7 a.m. to the 3300 block of Delmar Lane near Interstate 285 for a burglary call. Witnesses reported several people entering a home under construction at the location. When officers arrived,...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Police say Morrow teen may have run away
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this girl? Clayton County police are searching for 17-year-old Crystal Castaneda who they said may have run away from her Morrow home. During an investigation on Nov. 13, police were told that Crystal left her house without permission and got into a car with an unknown person.
fox5atlanta.com
Fayetteville police: Five pounds of drugs and two guns found during stop
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - During a stop for a window tint violation Saturday afternoon, a Fayetteville police officer discovered the situation was much bigger. The officer said he found nearly five pounds of drugs and two guns in the suspect's vehicle. Officer Kenneth Marcucci pulled over 23-year-old Corey Vashone Truitt around...
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
fox5atlanta.com
Two killed in Stockbridge house fire, one injured
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A house fire consumed two people Monday morning, a third victim is recovering in the hospital according to officials. Around 6:30 a.m., the Stockbridge police and Henry County Fire Department responded to a fire on Mimosa Drive. Officials said they found two people dead on the property...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
fox5atlanta.com
Where were backup officers in deadly shooting between Atlanta officer and motorist?
ATLANTA - Atlanta police sources told FOX 5 that a deadly encounter between an undercover police officer and a motorist may have been avoided had there been backup. FOX 5 obtained cell phone video showing the seconds leading up to the single shot which killed James Wilborn. The plain-clothed officer...
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home
ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
fox5atlanta.com
Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home
LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
fox5atlanta.com
Service held for fallen Haralson County detention officer
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office held a memorial for one of their own Monday. Detention officer Daniel Salazar had been with the sheriff's office for a couple of years. The 27-year-old detention officer worked as one of the road crew officers who took inmates out to...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot in apparent robbery at beauty supply store
A woman was shot in an apparent robbery at an East Point beauty supply shop. Police have since released an image of a suspect.
fox5atlanta.com
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
Comments / 0