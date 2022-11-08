Fairfield, CT - The County Assemblies, Inc., the non-profit organization that sponsors both the County Assembly Charity Ball for high school juniors and the Red & White Charity Ball for high school seniors announces the return of our Charity Balls in 2023 after a two-year pandemic pause! CA will be celebrating its 85th Anniversary during the events in 2023, and for the first time, it has invited all students from the Class of 2024 to the County Assembly Charity Ball and all students from the Class of 2023 to the Red & White Charity Ball. Students that attend Fairfield Ludlowe and Fairfield Warde High Schools and those from the Classes of 2024 and 2023 that reside in Fairfield, yet attend another high school, are invited to attend the events. The price is $185 per couple as each student attends the Charity Balls with a guest/escort.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO